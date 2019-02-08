Entrepreneur Raj Kundra invests an undisclosed amount into tech start up Armsprime Media. A new age technology that helps celebrity and influencers build and monetize their own customized apps. The technology comes with multiple unique and customizable features from celebrity shout outs to merchandising, VOD and online stores. The company already has 3-4 celebrities signed generating revenue of over $100k plus a month.



Raj Kundra Quotes: "Armsprime Media is really disruptive in nature, the features and back end technology this company offers for its celebrities and social media influencers to take control of their content is unparalleled. I have made a strategic investment in this company as I believe in the founder Saurabh Kushwah he has created a great product, which we will make excellent together. Brands look for a way to target captive audiences and that exactly what we have. We will be launching over 15 celebrity apps this year alone and produce multiple unique branded IP shows with our partners. We have hired Meeta Jhunjhunwala who comes with a wealth of experience in celebrity and content management to head the business development of the company."



Saurabh Kushwah Quotes: "I couldn’t have asked for a better strategic investor than Raj, his nexus and relationships in the media industry will be a great asset in scaling up the business. My key focus is the unique technology we have created and the level of customization we can do in break speed time. We give the power to celebrities to be able to monetize their own content, which now they currently give free on their social media platforms."

About Armsprime Technology

In the ever-changing world of social media and influencers, ArmsPrime puts the powers in your hand to create and manage your own content. We offer a 360 turnkey solution from designing your app, customised features, content, production to marketing and getting the maximum out of your content.

We drive engagement and make sure you are compensated and not the networks. Where communication is direct and the control is in your hands.

We are Armsprime the Digital you.



For More Information visit www.armsprime.com