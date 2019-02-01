Crestron, a global leader in workplace technology, announces the next generation of its DM NVX™ network AV. Now, with all-new Pixel Perfect Processing technology, DM NVX is the only network AV solution that delivers a flawless image every time. Working with partners such as Intel and intoPIX, Crestron made image quality even better – so much better, you can’t tell the difference between DM NVX video and a direct video feed. Like the previous generation of DM NVX, there’s no latency, and it supports more video formats than any other manufacturer.



“We have an unwavering commitment to make DM NVX the best network AV solution in every way,” said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron CTO. “This new generation is the culmination of an immense investment in both dollars and engineering man-hours.”



Product family continues to grow



Crestron is also committed to growing the DM NVX product family. The new DM-NVX-E30 and DM-NVX-D30 are encode or decode-only units that support HDMI® connectivity and analog audio, delivering additional flexibility for basic endpoints when only video, audio, and control are needed. The DM-NVX-352 with Dante™ audio networking and AES-67 audio is also now shipping. All current DM NVX products can benefit from Pixel Perfect Processing with a simple FREE firmware upgrade.



The standard in network AV



More than just distribution of flawless 4K60, 4:4:4, and HDR video, DM NVX is a complete, infinitely scalable solution. It also pushes audio, control, and USB 2.0 through a single encoder/decoder, significantly reducing system costs and adding flexibility. DM NVX delivers all this over existing 1Gb infrastructure, eliminating the high cost and disruption of running new cabling.



Advanced network security and easy deployment



DM NVX leverages 802.1x authentication, AES encryption, and Active Directory® technology to provide enterprise-grade security at the product level. And with the DM NVX Director™ network appliance, you can literally configure and deploy a thousand DM NVX endpoints in the same time it used to take to configure just one AV device the traditional way.



