Reiterating its commitment to ‘Sleep Health’, Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology today announced a 'No-cost EMI' [1]offer on its products under the Respironics range of sleep and respiratory solutions. These solutions will assist patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a lung disease with long-term breathing problems and Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), a chronic condition where the patient experiences interrupted breathing during sleep.
For COPD, the range of products includes Oxygen Concentrators and Non-invasive Ventilators while products for OSA include Continuous Positive Airways Pressure (CPAP) devices. Patients suffering from an overlap of both COPD and OSA will also find that the CPAP devices will help alleviate symptoms of both the diseases.
Patients in India can avail this “No-cost EMI” offer on products for COPD and OSA by visiting outlets operated by Philips’ authorized partners or by calling on the toll-free number – 1800 258 7678. Patients can also SMS Sleep to 58888 to benefit from this offer.
Commenting on the announcement, Harish R, Head of Sleep & Respiratory Care at Philips India said, “Philips Respironics, a global leader in sleep and respiratory car
According to Philips’ latest annual global survey on ‘Better Sleep, Better Health’, more than 100 million people suffer from sleep apnea globally. Above 80 percent of these people remain undiagnosed and 30 percent find it difficult to initiate and maintain sleep. Studies have established that about 7-9% Indian adult population suffer from Sleep Apnea.[2
Philips’ sleep and respiratory solutions enable patients to rediscover their confidence and freedom to live a fulfilling life by restoring their ability to sleep and breathe better while simultaneously enabling more efficient care. The 'No-cost EMI' scheme on Sleep & Respiratory care products further demonstrates Philips’ efforts to ensure affordable and accessible care to patients in India.
[1]*EMI stands for Easy Monthly installment
*Terms & conditions apply for EMI scheme
[2] Prevalence of sleep-disordered breathing and sleep apnea research in middle-aged urban Indian men by Dr Udwadia ZF, Dr AV Doshi, Dr SG Lonkar, Dr CI Singh
