Reiterating its commitment to ‘Sleep Health’, Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology today announced a 'No-cost EMI' [1]offer on its products under the Respironics range of sleep and respiratory solutions. These solutions will assist patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a lung disease with long-term breathing problems and Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), a chronic condition where the patient experiences interrupted breathing during sleep.

For COPD, the range of products includes Oxygen Concentrators and Non-invasive Ventilators while products for OSA include Continuous Positive Airways Pressure (CPAP) devices. Patients suffering from an overlap of both COPD and OSA will also find that the CPAP devices will help alleviate symptoms of both the diseases.

Patients in India can avail this “No-cost EMI” offer on products for COPD and OSA by visiting outlets operated by Philips’ authorized partners or by calling on the toll-free number – 1800 258 7678. Patients can also SMS Sleep to 58888 to benefit from this offer.

Products available on ‘No-cost EMI’ offer OSA Care COPD Care Sleep Therapy (CPAP) Oxygen Concentrators (OC) Non Invasive ventilator Dreamstation CPAP Everflo: Stationary Oxygen Concentrator BIPAP AVAPS RemStar CPAP SimplyGo: Portable Oxygen Concentrator Dorma CPAP SimplyGoMini: Portable Oxygen Concentrator

Commenting on the announcement, Harish R, Head of Sleep & Respiratory Care at Philips India said, “Philips Respironics, a global leader in sleep and respiratory car e is passionate about providing value-based solutions that lead to healthier patients and greater productivity in day to day life. While there are multiple approaches to solutions, we believe a key aspect will be to ensure that people have access to more affordable solutions for sleep apnea and COPD. Not only will this enhance quality of life, it will have a positive effect on the economy.”

According to Philips’ latest annual global survey on ‘Better Sleep, Better Health’, more than 100 million people suffer from sleep apnea globally. Above 80 percent of these people remain undiagnosed and 30 percent find it difficult to initiate and maintain sleep. Studies have established that about 7-9% Indian adult population suffer from Sleep Apnea.[2



In line with its commitment to create awareness about sleep disorders in India, Philips continue to educate people about extreme symptoms such as loud snoring, unwarranted daytime sleepiness, poor concentration and its impact on health as well as overall quality of life. [3] Studies have shown the relationship between sleep apnea and cardiovascular diseases, with people having severe sleep apnea being more likely to develop congestive heart failure.[4]



As one of the leading causes of death worldwide, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affects more than 251 million people. While millions of people across the globe have been diagnosed with COPD, there are millions of others who remain undiagnosed, or have been labeled incorrectly with a different lung condition.[5] Philips Respironics is committed to providing one unified approach to COPD care – coordinated, consistent, uninterrupted and centered around the patient. Our goal is to help reduce hospitalizations, improve patient care, maximize clinician resources and support patients in living more-active, fulfilling lives.[6]

Philips’ sleep and respiratory solutions enable patients to rediscover their confidence and freedom to live a fulfilling life by restoring their ability to sleep and breathe better while simultaneously enabling more efficient care. The 'No-cost EMI' scheme on Sleep & Respiratory care products further demonstrates Philips’ efforts to ensure affordable and accessible care to patients in India.



