A first of its kind lingerie fashion show, saw modern Indian plus size women from different age groups including a 50 year old women, attired in select pieces from Parfait new collection, walking down the ramp

Headquartered in Los Angles, the United States the company serves women across 20 plus countries through online and offline stores Worldwide. The global size inclusive brand offers an expansive range of sizes including 30 to 44 band sizes, D to K cup sizes, and M-4XL bottoms

The show was graced by renowned Bollywood actress Ms. Zareen Khan

The global size-inclusive lingerie brand, Parfait debuts in India with the launch of its Summer Spring Collection with a one of a kind plus size fashion show in association with India Intimate Fashion Week at JW Marriott Mumbai. A first of its kind lingerie fashion show, saw modern Indian plus size women from different age groups including a 50 year old women, attired in select pieces from Parfait new collection, walking down the ramp flaunting their curves and celebrating body positivity. The show was headlined and graced by renowned Bollywood actress Ms. Zareen Khan who joined other models on the ramp.

Committed to producing beautiful lingerie for all body shapes and sizes, Parfait offers an expansive size range of 30-44 band & D to K cup size and M-4XL bottoms, making the brand a natural fit for India’s growing plus-size market. Headquartered in Los Angles, the United States the company serves women across 20 plus countries through online and offline stores Worldwide. The Spring-Summer 2019 Collection launched was marked by a range of romantic new styles, recolors, and silhouette expansions evocative of secret gardens, seaside sunsets, and balmy summer evenings.

The company’s venture in India is part of its global vision of delighting customers around the world through its products and services. Currently underrepresented even with overwhelming demand, at present more than 60 percent of women in India wear some amount of plus-size clothing. Parfait aims to fill this gap by offering their full-size range up to K cup and 4XL bottom (varying by style), available in silhouettes from bras to sports bras, boyshorts to high waist briefs, babydolls to bustiers.

Speaking on the launch CEO and Co-Founder, Ken Zhang, Parfait said, “In line with Parfait’s commitment to producing beautiful lingerie for all body shapes the fashion featured a wide spectrum of body types, highlighting Parfait key designs and size offered for Indian plus size women. An Unlined Wire Bra features flirty, double-strap detail over the bust, while a Padded Bra."

Talking about the new collection and designs Mr. Akhil Srivastava, Managing Director, Parfait said, "Parfait is hugely popular among press & celebrities globally. Parfait collections have been worn by top actresses & performers around the world including Ashley Graham, Sofia Vergara, Sharon Stone, Nicki Minaj, to name a few."

Sharing her experience on walking down the ramp Ms. Zareen Khan added, “Lingerie is not one-size-fits-all, and neither are the women who wear it both on and off the runway. It is great to see Parfait celebrating size inclusivity. Available in varied sizes and colors, Parfait lingerie is beautiful and very comfortable to wear.”

On association with Parfait India for this one of a kind project, Niraj Jawanjal, Founder & Ideator at IIFW said, “We are extremely delighted to be associated with Parfait as their official launch partner in India. We are happy that Parfait is coming to India with something very unique for which IIFW has been constantly working on for the last three years. We are looking forward for a great association with Parfait in the near future also and work together to #BooTheTaboo in the society when it comes to talking about Lingerie and Intimate wear.”



Parfait’s mission of helping women in India find their perfect fit establishes an opportunity to serve India’s underserved plus-size market and supports Parfait’s vision of delighting customers around the world through its products and services.

About Parfait

Parfait is US-based size-inclusive lingerie and swimwear brand dedicated to helping women find the perfect fit. Parfait is distinctively designed to serve the full-busted woman with its expansive range of sizes for both core and plus size customers, including 30 to 44 band sizes, D to K cup sizes, and M-4XL bottoms dedicated to helping women find the perfect fit. Headquartered in Los Angles, United States the company was incorporated in 2010, with a mission to serve the growing plus size lingerie market across the world.

Founded by Ken Zhang, Kevin Lai, and Anthony Chan under the ageis of Uni Grace, world’s leading intimate apparel company. A global lingerie leader, PARFAIT today currently serve women across 20+ countries through 700 stores and online stores worldwide including USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Poland, Greece, Czech Republic, Germany, Turkey, Russia, South Africa, Portugal, Latvia, Ukraine, Belarus, Malta, Gozo, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, Eire, and the Middle East and now India. Parfait is hugely popular among press & celebrities globally. Parfait collections have been worn by top actresses & performers around the world including Ashley Graham, Sofia Vergara, Sharon Stone, Nicki Minaj, to name a few.