OpenMarket, a global leader in enterprise mobile messaging solutions, is adding Imagica to its portfolio of customers. The 130-acre theme park in Khopoli, India, will introduce OpenMarket’s intelligent mobile engagement solutions to transform the customer experience for its visitors.



The new partnership highlights Imagica’s commitment to delivering a great holiday experience for families. Armed with a new two-way messaging platform, it will overhaul its contact centre experience to provide callers with quick responses and reduce wait times, using text messages for simple queries.



The platform will also help Imagica to convert potential customers by reducing cart abandonment, using personalised messaging to encourage website users to return and purchase. With OpenMarket’s intuitive and reliable system, the customer experience online to offline will be seamless.



The new system is not just about getting customers in the door. After they’ve visited the theme park, a new SMS-based feedback system will allow the business to continue building relationships with visitors and delivering the best possible experience, by understanding what they loved and what could be improved. Imagica was impressed by OpenMarket’s proven success with this solution, working with Hospitality enterprises to deliver a 140 percent increase in customer feedback response rates.



Apoorv Johari, OpenMarket’s Sales Director for Asia, said, “The most successful brands are obsessed with customer satisfaction and know how to use smart, automated solutions to communicate with them when, where and how they want. We are excited to work with Imagica to engage their customers in a meaningful way that delivers benefits for everyone.”



Raveendra Singh, Head of Marketing, Sales & Strategy at Imagica’s parent company Adlabs said, “OpenMarket’s unique mobile messaging platform will ensure our visitors come first – before, during and after their visit. Guest service and satisfaction has been one of the key pillars of success for Imagica, and these tools would help us better understand our guests’ needs and deliver the personal experience they’re looking for.”

