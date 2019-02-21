OnMobile Global Limited, a global leader in mobile entertainment, today announced the renewal of its contract with Telefónica España, S.A.U. (Telefonica) for another five years.

Telefónica is one of OnMobile’s largest customers. OnMobile has been providing videos, editorials, games and tones and a host of similar services to Telefonica’s subscribers since 2012.

The long-term contract renewal ensures continued revenue growth and is a testimony to the deep and trusted relationship that OnMobile has with Telefónica.

"Our strong portfolio of products and long-standing operator relationships including Telefonica has played an instrumental role in cementing our position as a global leader in mobile entertainment," said Iñaki Martín Velasco, President & Chief Operating Officer Americas and Europe, OnMobile Global Limited. "We strive to engage consumers in new ways by consistently providing them with future-forward products, and Telefonica has been a great partner in helping us to achieve this goal."

"We are excited about the long-term continuation of our partnership," said María Jesús Almazor, COO, Telefónica España, S.A.U. "OnMobile's strong mobile entertainment product offerings have helped establish Telefónica as a leading premier mobile entertainment destination in the industry. In the years ahead, we see a new opportunity for growth and continued success through our partnership with OnMobile."

About OnMobile Global Limited

OnMobile [NSE India: ONMOBILE] [BSE Ltd: 532944], headquartered in Bangalore, India, and with offices in all regions of the world, delivers over 575 million music plays daily to mobile customers worldwide. Based on current deployments, OnMobile has an addressable base of more than 1.5 billion mobile users across several geographies.

For further information, please visit www.onmobile.com



About Telefónica España, S.A.U.

Telefónica España, S.A.U. provides communication and digital services in Spain. The company offers fix and mobile voice calls and data, Internet browsing, television (Movistar +) and data application services. The company is based in Madrid, Spain and operates as a subsidiary of Telefónica, S.A.

