AglaSem EduTech Pvt Ltd has launched apply.aglasem.com. It is a one-click solution for college applications. Seeing that students have to spend days searching for an apt list of colleges to apply to, and then actually completing the process, the one-stop solution was created.

Upon reaching apply.aglasem.com, one can see streamwise list of programs. Upon clicking any of them, names of colleges/entrance exams for that course opens up. The last date to apply for these programs in these colleges also appears alongside key features of the institute.

For school students, there are courses after 10+2, and for college students, there are PG courses. Any student desirous of admission can simply click the apply button and follow easy to understand registration/sign in with social media or email ID to apply for desired course-college combinations.

HOW APPLY.AGLASEM.COM HELPS STUDENTS

Every year 10+2 students have to first decide which career they wish, then prepare for entrance exams. All this is tedious in itself. On top of it, they have to apply separately to several colleges.

Nikhil, technical head of the company, says, “apply.aglasem.com help you to select and apply for multiple colleges with single click window. It will save a lot of time not only for students but also for colleges as well. Colleges can get the application directly in their system and can save a lot of money and labour.”

The student can visit apply.aglasem.com and search the college based on stream or course they are looking for and click apply. With a simple social media login and verifying their contact number, they can easily apply. They can apply for multiple colleges with a single sign in.

HOW APPLY.AGLASEM.COM IS USEFUL FOR COLLEGES

It is a win-win situation for both colleges as well as students. For the colleges, it will be a huge cost-saver, and students will save a lot of time.

“We are working to make the system more robust to include more colleges, offer the real-time status of applications and launch mobile apps,” adds Nikhil.

In addition, there is a scope of providing features that make it easy for colleges to connect with students, and students to get their thousand and one questions answered before they take the leap by filling the application form. The project shall encapsulate the ease of communications between both parties, provide details of student loan facilities offered by the colleges, scholarships, counselling, and all other details at aglasem.com.

About Aglasem Edutech Pvt. Ltd

An education technology platform, aglasem.com aims to stand true to its motto of making education and career resources, news, and data freely accessible to everyone. More than 2 million users visit aglasem.com every day to get important information related to school studies, UG entrance exams, PG entrance exams, government jobs. The community directly participates in the exchange of information at all levels, bearing a mixture of students, teachers, job seekers. The company has also recently launched a video series for JEE and NEET aspirants on AglaSem’s YouTube channel.