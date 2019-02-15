NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, has been recognised as the ‘Best Training Institution’ at the 9th Indian Education Congress & Awards 2019. The award was received by PVD Ravi Kiran, Sr. Vice President, Skills and Careers Business (India), NIIT Ltd. at a recent ceremony organized in New Delhi.



Indian Education Congress & Awards are organised by Franchise India every year, to bring forth future readiness conversations between educationists, EdTech innovators, investors, policymakers and academicians. It helps them to come together and drive discussions on how education practices in the changing society can be transformed by investigating ways to build education ventures, school partnership models, support edu-preneurs, and work with new ideas and innovations across the K-12 & Higher learning ecosystem.



Established in 1981, to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, NIIT has today grown to be a global leader in skills and talent development providing career related learning solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions in diverse areas including Digital Transformation, Data Analytics, Software Development and many other new-age career streams.



Speaking on the occasion, Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business (India), NIIT Ltd. said, “We are delighted to be recognised as the 'Best Training Institution' in India. NIIT has been at the forefront of providing career related learning for close to 4 decades. This recognition will encourage us to further strengthen our commitment to create high impact learning and talent development programs for millions of individual and corporate learners.”

About NIIT

NIIT is a leading Skills and Talent Development Corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. The company, which was set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today ranks among the world's leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs. With a footprint across 40 nations, NIIT offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions. NIIT has three main lines of business across the globe – Corporate Learning Group, Skills & Careers Business and MindChampion Learning Systems Limited.



NIIT's Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers Managed Training Services (MTS) to market-leading companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The Skills & Careers Business (SNC) delivers a diverse range of learning and talent development programs to millions of individual and corporate learners in areas including Digital Transformation, Banking, Finance & Insurance, Soft Skills, Business Process Excellence, Retail Sales Enablement, Management Education, Multi-Sectoral Vocational Skills, Digital Media Marketing, and new-age IT. As NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative – MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), provides futuristic NIIT nGuru range of learning solutions for schools comprising, interactive Classrooms with digital content, technology-driven Math Lab, IT Wizard programs and Quick School – an Education Resource Planning software. The Training.com learning platform is an NIIT initiative for advanced career programs, which are delivered live by industry experts in an immersive and interactive online mode, combining instructor-led classrooms with the convenience of accessing the training sessions from anywhere.



As the Most Trusted Training Brand in India for 5th year in a row (Brand Trust Report, 2017), NIIT's learning and talent development solutions, continue to receive widespread recognition globally. NIIT has been named among the Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies for the past eleventh consecutive years by Training Industry, Inc. USA. Further, leading Indian ICT journal Dataquest has conferred upon NIIT the 'Top Training Company' award successively for the past 20 years, since the inception of this category. NIIT has also been featured as the 'Most Respected Education Company'- 2016 by leading financial magazine, Business World. NIIT.tv – a disruptive innovation by NIIT, won the prestigious award for 'Educational Technology, at the Indo-American Education Summit 2016.

Visit us at: www.niit.com

Follow us on: www.twitter.com/niitltd