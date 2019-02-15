Crestron, a global leader in advanced smart home technology, introduced the new Crestron Performance UI in Hall-2, Stand C20 at ISE 2019, 5 – 8 February. The Crestron Performance UI is a revolutionary user experience designed exclusively for the Crestron TSR-310 handheld touch screen remote. It integrates natively within the Crestron Home operating system (Crestron Pyng® OS 2) to give residential integrators unprecedented power to deliver user experiences never seen before in a handheld remote. Integrators will also appreciate how the Crestron Performance UI dramatically reduces deployment time, thanks to minimal programming requirements. Crestron integrators can download the latest Crestron Pyng OS 2 update now to see how the TSR-310 UI instantly updates to the Crestron Performance UI.



“Crestron smart home automation is already renowned for ease of scalability, high performance, and unmatched reliability,” said Michael Short, Global Residential Marketing Manager at Crestron. “Now, with the Crestron Performance UI, our residential integrators can also deliver an incredible user experience that takes virtually no time to configure. It’s the full package.”



More major new features and enhancements

Among other new features, the Crestron Performance UI provides integrated media, lighting, shades, and climate control, along with quick actions. The user interface takes industry standard actions to an unprecedented new level, with smooth and stunning transitions and animations. The UI is pre-built, so no design tools are necessary. The voice command interface is built-in, as well, further simplifying configuration.

Software support

The Crestron Performance UI is supported in Crestron Pyng OS 2 via a simple OS update.



Learn more

At ISE 2019, Crestron demonstrated how the new Crestron Performance UI empowers integrators to deliver a stunning user experience while reducing deployment time in Hall-2, Stand C20, 5 – 8 February for visitors.

About Crestron

