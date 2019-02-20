Netcore Solutions Pvt Ltd
Netcore Solutions, a global marketing technology provider, has named its AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning) engine as ‘Raman’, as a means of paying a tribute to two great Indian scholars: Nobel Laureate & physicist C.V. Raman, and the mathematical genius, S. Ramanujan.
Raman’s big data functionalities stand strong on R, Python, and TensorFlow. Raman brings the power of AI & ML to the capabilities of Netcore’s flagship offering Smartech – the cross-channel marketing automation and actionable analytics suite, Pepipost – transactional email delivery service, and its advanced Analytics solutions.
Says Kedar Parikh, Product Architect, Smartech, “Globally, brands are moving towards AI-driven marketing, which is already contributing significantly to their business’ bottom lines. Raman will enable marketers to apply and integrate AI/ML in their marketing strategies, and help them foster a much stronger connect with their consumers with lesser effort and greater efficiency.”
Following are the ways in which Raman benefits Marketers:
Netcore, a global Marketing Technology Company that offers solutions for enterprises that redefine Digital Marketing. The first and leading Marketing Automation, Analytics and AI/ ML solutions provider in India, Netcore was established in 1997 by Mr. Rajesh Jain, an Internet pioneer. Netcore’s Digital Marketing suite also includes Promotional and Transactional Email Marketing and Mobile Marketing.
Netcore serves a strong base of 3000+ enterprises across industry verticals, like Jet Airways, Thomas Cook, GoAir, Clear Trip, HDFC, Kotak, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, UTI, Facebook, Reliance, Vodafone, Godrej , ITC, OLA, Pfizer, OLX along with International brands Seek Asia, Tokopedia, Blibli, Standard Chartered, FCMB, GT Bank and many more. Netcore, with its’ innovative marketing technology, delivers 7+ Billion emails & 3+ Billion SMSes a month, creating 11+ Billion Customer Connects monthly and handles 30+ Billion Events a month . Netcore is headquartered in Mumbai, India with offices in SEA, USA, MEA and an employee base of 500+.
