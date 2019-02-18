Adds a distinct tab “Contribute to CRPF jawans #jaihind” to donate for the cause

Appeals to the masses to come forward and offer quick and maximum help

MobiKwik, India’s largest digital financial services company, has created an extremely simple 2-step process to allow its users to make contributions to the families of the CRPF jawans who were martyred in the Pulwama terrorist attack last week. The MobiKwik users can simply log on to the app and contribute the funds directly from their bank account to India’s Bravehearts, using their UPI handle. MobiKwik has created a separate tab “Contribute to CRPF jawans #jaihind” on its home page to encourage its users to donate for the cause, simplifying the donation process.



MobiKwik has made the donation process very easy. One has to simply click on the tab and transfer the amount to the SBI account using UPI. All donations through SBI UPI get credited to Bharat Ke Veer corpus, which will then be disbursed according to the needs of the families of the deceased.



Commenting on the contribution, Mr. Bipin Preet Singh, Founder and CEO, MobiKwik said, “The entire nation mourns the death of our CRPF personnel, who were martyred in a terrorist attack at Pulwama on 14th February. The country will never forget the sacrifice of these brave hearts and our heart goes out to bereaved families of our martyrs. We believe it is the responsibility of every Indian to come forward to help these families. Treading on these line-of-thoughts, we have simplified the process of donation to our martyr’s families. We have created a simple and seamless interface, wherein any user can log on our app and contribute to ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ contribution platform by sending money from their bank account, in less than 10 seconds. We urge every Indian to come forward and contribute to the families of the Indian Bravehearts. This addition is an immediate call to action to all Indians and I’m sure we all would contribute for the betterment of the affected families.”



MobiKwik is also running special campaigns in all its social media platforms to encourage people to donate through its platform.

About MobiKwik

MobiKwik is India’s leading digital financial services platform, leveraging a sophisticated product and merchant acquisition capabilities. It is also the second largest mobile wallet player in India. It has a network of over 3 million direct merchants, 140+ billers and over 107 million users. It has ventured into credit with the launch of its instant credit product called ‘Boost’. MobiKwik has also announced its foray into wealth management with 100% acquisition of Clearfunds, one of India’s leading new age wealth management platforms.



Founded in 2009 by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, the company has raised four rounds of funding from Sequoia Capital, American Express, Tree Line Asia, MediaTek, GMO Payment Gateway, Cisco Investments Net1 and Bajaj Finance. The company has offices across many cities in India including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Kolkata. It aspires to be the largest source of digital transactions in India and has a vision of enabling a billion Indians with one tap access to digital payments, loans, insurance and investments, by 2022.