Macmillan Education India, a key K-12 publisher, has been recognised for its contribution towards early childhood education by Early Childhood Association (India) at Early Ed Asia 2019, held in Jaipur. Macmillan Education, received the award in the presence of noted luminaries, Dr Swati Popat Vats, President, Early Childhood Association India and Her Highness Princess Diya Kumari of Jaipur among others.

The jury took into consideration the quality of, and the trust reposed by educators in Macmillan’s excellent pre-primary resources: Hop Skip and Jump, My Activity Books, Early Birds, Chikka Chikka Boom Boom, Explore, Little Cherry and Fusion, all of which are based on sound early childhood theories. Mr. Venugopal Bhaskaran, Country Director, Macmillan Education India mentioned, “We are honoured to be recognized for our contribution to early childhood education – our endeavour is to develop resources which build a strong foundation and allow young learners to seamlessly enter formal schooling. Macmillan’s impeccable resources are used by over 4000 schools and 600,000 children annually. Our flagship pre-primary programme Hop Skip and Jump, was first published in 2004, so popular is this programme that many pre-primary schools ask for pre-primary resources by the name Hop Skip and Jump.”

Macmillan Education, having a hefty list of accolades associated with its name, is the preferred partner of choice for leading educational institutions in India, be it for content, training or assessment. It remains true to its values as quality champions, proactive partners and industry pioneers.

About Macmillan Education

Macmillan Education India (MEI) has an unrivalled reputation in the school market. MEI produces curriculum resources in both print and digital form and offer assessments along with teacher training. MEI has been in the school and higher education market in India for over 125 years and is today partnering with over 15000 schools and reaching over 10 million learners.

Find out more about Macmillan at www.macmillaneducation.in

About Springer Nature

Macmillan Education is part of Springer Nature, a leading global research, educational and professional publisher, home to an array of respected and trusted brands providing quality content through a range of innovative products and services. Springer Nature is the world’s largest academic book publisher, publisher of the world’s most influential journals and a pioneer in the field of open research. The company numbers almost 13,000 staff in over 50 countries.

