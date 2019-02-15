Kazo revealed its fragrance collection launch with sizzling Athiya Shetty. The event was held on Thursday, February 14 at one of Mumbai’s most luxurious hotels, Sofitel Hotel, BKC, Mumbai.

The event was all about the brand new product line Introduced by KAZO. The launch of fragrances with the distinctive essence saw a variety of opinions and insights from India’s most booming Fashion industry. Smart and Bold dressing has now become a Style quotient for women and with the distinctive range of Fragrances suitable for every occasion, be it a Brunch with Friends and or a date night with loved one has become a new trend as we see how everyone loves to be up to date with fashion and Beauty. Modish Look and a perfect fragrance for an Occasion makes a lady feel more attractive, Confident and Boosts her Happiness Quotient.

The event began with the exclusive unveiling of the fragrance collection by Athiya Shetty, Bollywood Celebrity; Mr. Deepak Aggarwal, MD and Ms. Divya Aggarwal, Creative Director!

The Five fragrances unveiled at the event have been curated by Divya Aggarwal, graduate from Parsons School of Design, NY who has recently joined KAZO and has detailed out specific fragrances with their scent and utility.

Dekoded : Exotic, distinctive, warm and sensuous. Preferably an evening scent but suitable for the day as well.

A ramp-show was also held at the event where KAZO’s Fragrances were shown in a very scintillating presentation starting with KAZO Valentine's collection quoting Put on Love was displayed which left the audience spell-bound. It was followed by the reveal of KAZO Denims which are launching soon. The third segment of the Ramp Show was the display of KAZO Fragrance collection which was unique and vivid and garnered a huge applause from the audience. Each look in this segment was themed around the fragrance the model was holding or displaying! The Ramp show ended with Athiya Shetty walking the ramp holding KAZO Konstant Fragrance.

Top celebrity Athiya Shetty said, "I am all about elegance and comfort. It’s an exciting opportunity to be part of celebrating the Kazo Fragrance Launch! I loved all the Five Fragrances launched by Kazo – EDIT being my favorite as it depicts the confidence of women." With the inauguration of its mystic perfumes, Kazo has offered a new piece of clothing for a woman which is like a finishing touch on a dress, complimenting her personality.

About KAZO

Kazo is a premium high street western wear brand offering latest fashion for dressed up occasions at an affordable price for the new woman.

It constantly pushes the envelope to bring the best and latest of fashion from around the globe. It is designed for the modern Indian woman who is confident, glamorous and sensual with a sophisticated lifestyle.

Founder and Managing Director; Mr. Deepak Aggarwal opened the first Kazo Store in 2007 in Delhi. Recognizing a gap in the Indian market for affordable dressed up international fashion wear, Mr. Aggarwal created a homegrown contemporary fashion brand for the woman. In this short period, Kazo has established itself as one of the best fashion retailers.

Website: www.kazo.com