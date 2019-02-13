Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education
Kappil Kishor is recently awarded Doctorate (D.Lit) from International Tamil University, USA in Fashion Technology immediately after receiving ‘Excellence Award’ in British Parliament UK.
He is a veteran in the Fashion Industry and known as Fashion Guru. As the Founder Chairman of Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education he has been sharing his knowledge with the students of fashion fraternity since last 20 years and has received many awards including President’s award by Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma, former President of India and Governor Award by B. Satyanarayan Reddy, former Governor of UP for social services. He is also the recipient of the prestigious ‘Excellence Award – 2018’ at the British Parliament in London for his achievements in the field of Fashion and Textiles.
He also got Top Hundred Masterpiece Award & The Everest Award by Zoomdelhi & Gem of India Award 2019 by All India Achievers Conference.
Dr. Kappil has been through all this; especially at the beginning of his career. In order to compensate, somewhere in some way, he started, Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education for students of Fashion & Textile. This educational trust aims to bridge-the-gap between professionals and the deserving candidates who are actually keen to learn.
Dr. Kappil Kishor, Chairman Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education, ,+91-9810540787 ,+91-9811548081
|Image Caption : Dr. Kappil Kishor, Chairman, Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education
