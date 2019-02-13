Kappil Kishor is recently awarded Doctorate (D.Lit) from International Tamil University, USA in Fashion Technology immediately after receiving ‘Excellence Award’ in British Parliament UK.

He is a veteran in the Fashion Industry and known as Fashion Guru. As the Founder Chairman of Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education he has been sharing his knowledge with the students of fashion fraternity since last 20 years and has received many awards including President’s award by Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma, former President of India and Governor Award by B. Satyanarayan Reddy, former Governor of UP for social services. He is also the recipient of the prestigious ‘Excellence Award – 2018’ at the British Parliament in London for his achievements in the field of Fashion and Textiles.

He also got Top Hundred Masterpiece Award & The Everest Award by Zoomdelhi & Gem of India Award 2019 by All India Achievers Conference.



Hailing from Moradabad, U.P., Dr. Kappil is a symbiosis of Fashion. He has put more than two decades in this industry and helped it grow. He has been well-received by his brethren, fashion-lovers, stakeholders, institutions & Government of India.



After completing his schooling from Maharaja Agrasen Inter-college, Moradabad, U.P., he did his graduation in Hindi Literature and Human Psychology from Hindu College, Moradabad; which helped him to understand his students and market better. He came to Delhi to pursue his dreams, so he joined the professional program in Fashion Technology from National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi. He did his post-graduation in Fashion Technology from Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar Punjab.



Associated with reputed names like National Institute Fashion Technology (NIFT, Min. of Textiles Govt. of India), Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI, Min. of Commerce Govt. of India), JD Institute of Fashion Technology Jankidevi Vocational Center, International College of Fashion, YMCA –New Delhi and ‘International Polytechnic for Women (IPW) as a professor for past twenty years, his contributions are now salient features of progress for these organizations. His students are placed in all corners of the globe.

Dr. Kappil has been through all this; especially at the beginning of his career. In order to compensate, somewhere in some way, he started, Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education for students of Fashion & Textile. This educational trust aims to bridge-the-gap between professionals and the deserving candidates who are actually keen to learn.