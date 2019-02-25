Just Urbane, a leading lifestyle magazine for Men bagged the award for the Best Printing and Publishing Business of the Year at the 8th edition of Small Business Awards 2019. Just Urbane magazine is one of the emerging sources to get the best of updates and information pertaining to diverse topics comprising fashion, automobile, lifestyle, politics, food, music, finance, start-ups etc.

Mr. Abhishek Kulkarni, Publisher, Managing Director and Chairman, Just Urbane Magazine was felicitated and awarded by the Editor-in-Chief of Franchise India Ms. Ritu Marya. He has an exemplary contribution in establishing the magazine's identity as one of the most niche, fashionable and dynamic one in the arena of print media within a short span of one and a half years.

Small Business Awards is one of the most prestigious honor in India for entrepreneurs trying to make an impact in the SME segment. The 8th edition of the awards was presented by Entrepreneur Media, Zee Business & The Economic Times. This event holds key importance for the SME segment as entrepreneurs, influencers and innovators share out of the box and interesting insights for achieving organizational goals.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Abhishek Kulkarni, Publisher, Managing Director and Chairman, Just Urbane Magazine “I am overwhelmed. I never believed that Just Urbane would be a brand like this merely within a year and a half of its inception. The efforts that the entire team has put in day and night since its inception in June 2017 are being recognized and I cannot stop thanking all our readers, well-wishers, collaborators and partners associated with the brand Just Urbane.”

About Just Urbane Magazine

URBANE is a monthly magazine published by Million Media. URBANE is a lifestyle magazine for the thinking-doing-achieving man of India, a citizen of the world. Focused on bringing forth some of the best, most real and most rewarding experiences and objects money can buy, URBANE is all about inspiring its readers to enrich their own lives.