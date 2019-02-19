Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost airline, presently connecting five Indian cities to the Middle East and Europe, has launched a limited offer on Business Class regular fares, offering customers up to 23% discounts on one-way flights to Kuwait from Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, and New Delhi.



Speaking on the offer, Jazeera Airways CEO, Rohit Ramachandran, said: “Our Business Class customers benefit from an exclusive service that starts from the dedicated check-in counter to increased baggage allowances and value-added onboard offerings.”



Valid until 31st of March 2019, one-way Business Class fares from Mumbai to Kuwait have been discounted to INR 23,980 (from INR 28,460); to INR 25,730 (from INR 33,570) on the Hyderabad route; to INR 22,582 (from 29,313) from Kochi; and INR 18,261 (from INR 21,621) on Delhi route.



Business Class passengers check in through dedicated check-in counters and passport control at the Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5) and other airports within its network, receive priority boarding and disembarking, and enjoy a free baggage allowance of 50 kilograms to all destinations, and 60 kilograms to Cairo, Alexandria and Sharm El Sheikh, as well as free onboard meals and drinks.



Jazeera’s T5 provides passengers with the ease and comfort of traveling with 12 check-in counters, eight self-check-in kiosks, dedicated passport and security control procedures, duty-free shops and restaurants, as well as free WiFi internet service available for passengers when boarding at the T5 gates. T5 also has a dedicated number at 176 and Help Team on-ground to respond to passengers’ queries and guide them through the Terminal.

About Jazeera Airways

Jazeera Airways flies to 27 popular destinations across the Middle East, India and Europe comprising high-demand business, leisure, family and weekend destinations such as Dubai, Bahrain, Beirut, Alexandria, Amman, Istanbul, Sharm El Sheikh, Assiut, Luxor, Mashhad, Sohag, Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah, Cairo, Al Najaf, Taif, Doha, Kochi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lahore, Baku, Tbilisi and New Delhi.



The airline operates a fleet of Airbus A320s and an Airbus A320neo, the first to be operated by an airline in the Middle East.