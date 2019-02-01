Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced a partnership with ESDS, India's leading Managed Data Center and Cloud Hosting Service provider. The collaboration will combine Infor’s industry-specific cloud solutions with ESDS’ extensive experience in providing auto-scalable, multidimensional cloud solutions for highly-reliable and scalable IT infrastructure for businesses.



Through this partnership, Infor and ESDS will provide a robust and modern IT infrastructure that delivers state-of-the-art user experience along with an integrated platform for seamless collaboration across existing systems and deep data analytics capabilities to drive informed business decisions. Additionally, customers can accelerate deployments and have increased access to experienced consultants who can assist organisations in optimising their use of Infor products.



“Organizations across industries are in the midst of the digital transformation wave and looking to the cloud for business growth. They can leverage ESDS cloud to stay ahead in the digital curve, enabling businesses to save costs, ensure enhanced security and drive agility for operations. Together with Infor, we aim to support organisations in their digital transformation journey,” said GS Murthy, Chief Executive Officer, Global Business, ESDS.



“With cross-industry services, Infor is delighted to be ESDS’s solution partner across Infor’s key markets – India and the Middle East. We look forward to assisting organisations that span the different verticals as they continue to adopt emerging technologies and embrace digital transformation”, said Darryl Cox, Director of Strategic Alliances for IMEA, Infor. “ESDS’ expertise in managed data center services, coupled with Infor's industry-specific cloud solutions, will promote faster and more effective responses to market opportunities, serving as a catalyst for growth for both organisations. Strategic partnerships are key to our business, and we look forward to our collaboration with ESDS,” Darryl added.

About ESDS

Founded in 2005, ESDS is one of India’s leading Managed Data Center Service and Cloud Solution provider with more than 40,000 clients worldwide. The company has expertise in Managed Data Center Services, Managed Cloud Solutions, Virtualization and Disaster Recovery Hosting. To learn more, please visit www.esds.co.in.



About Infor

Infor develops business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.



Infor customers include: