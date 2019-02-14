The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) notified The Telecommunications (Broadcasting & Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017, The Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services (Eighth) (Addressable Systems) Tariff Order, 2017 and the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Standards of Quality of Service and Consumer Protection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017 (collectively “New MRP Regime”) and directed all broadcasters and distribution platform operators (“DPOs”) to ensure compliance with the provisions of the New MRP Regime from February 01, 2019.



Thereafter TRAI issued a letter dated February 04, 2019 to the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) TRAI categorically stating that all provisions of the New MRP Regime must be enforced from 1st February 2019 and directed IBF to inform its member broadcasters to ensure compliance with the New MRP Regime from February 01, 2019. IBF and its members have unequivocally affirmed their support for the smooth implementation of the New MRP Regime.



By its latest Press Release No. 11/2019 dated 12th February, 2019, TRAI has acknowledged that 65% of cable services subscribers and 35% of DTH subscribers have already migrated to the new MRP Regime. However, since a switch off will cause inconvenience to subscribers, TRAI has extended time upto 31st March, 2019 to those subscribers who have not yet migrated to exercise their choice. In view of this there may be some confusion amongst DPOs regarding the implementation of the New MRP Regime. Some of our member broadcasters have been receiving calls from some DPOs seeking clarification regarding submission of monthly subscriber reports (MSRs) and billing for the month of February 2019.

IBF would like to clarify that its member broadcasters have executed the Reference Interconnect Agreements (RIOs) under the New MRP Regime with the DPOs and have implemented the New MRP Regime effective 1st February 2019 as mandated by TRAI. Thus all DPOs are statutorily bound to adhere to the provisions of the New MRP Regime. Accordingly, DPOs are hereby requested to provide their MSRs as mandated under the New MRP Regime in respect of each of their subscribers on the duly notified dates viz., 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th of every month. Kindly note that from the month of February 2019 onwards our member broadcasters will be raising invoices on DPOs in accordance with the provisions stipulated by TRAI under the New MRP Regime.

This media release is being issued by IBF on behalf of its member broadcasters for the purpose of clarifying the position in regard to the foregoing.