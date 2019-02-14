Indian Broadcasting Foundation
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) notified The Telecommunications (Broadcasting & Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017, The Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services (Eighth) (Addressable Systems) Tariff Order, 2017 and the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Standards of Quality of Service and Consumer Protection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017 (collectively “New MRP Regime”) and directed all broadcasters and distribution platform operators (“DPOs”) to ensure compliance with the provisions of the New MRP Regime from February 01, 2019.
IBF would like to clarify that its member broadcasters have executed the Reference Interconnect Agreements (RIOs) under the New MRP Regime with the DPOs and have implemented the New MRP Regime effective 1st February 2019 as mandated by TRAI. Thus all DPOs are statutorily bound to adhere to the provisions of the New MRP Regime. Accordingly, DPOs are hereby requested to provide their MSRs as mandated under the New MRP Regime in respect of each of their subscribers on the duly notified dates viz., 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th of every month. Kindly note that from the month of February 2019 onwards our member broadcasters will be raising invoices on DPOs in accordance with the provisions stipulated by TRAI under the New MRP Regime.
This media release is being issued by IBF on behalf of its member broadcasters for the purpose of clarifying the position in regard to the foregoing.