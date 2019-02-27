Advanced Certification in FinTech and Financial Blockchain

Hybrid Executive Programme includes IIM Campus Visits and Live Online Sessions

Equip and Enable 2000 FinTech Professionals in 3 years

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has announced an Advanced Programme in FinTech and Financial Blockchain for the benefit of management and finance professionals. The programme will help participants appreciate the explosive growth of FinTech and its increasingly disruptive impact on the banking and financial ecosystem. In addition, it will prepare them to exploit the immense potential of FinTech to design and drive new product strategies for their organizations. The programme will be offered in association with TalentSprint starting May 2019.

With over 50 years of academic excellence, IIM Calcutta is the only management institution in India with triple accreditation from AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS. In 2018, the Financial Times ranked IIM Calcutta as a Top 25 Global Business School and 3rd in Asia. In addition, its highly-regarded Financial Research and Trading Lab does pioneering research on global financial markets and is uniquely positioned to bring world-class FinTech expertise to the participants of this programme.



On the global stage, FinTech is attracting significant investments with over 1000 companies raising in excess of $100 billion in the recent past. India is now a leading contender to become the FinTech capital of the world. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) reported a total of 2.45 billion digital payments in August 2018. NASSCOM estimates Indian FinTech will double in size every three years. Gartner predicts that within a decade, 80% of financial firms will lose their relevance because of the threats posed by new FinTech advancements, unforeseen competition, and altered customer preferences.



This IIM Calcutta FinTech programme will be delivered in a hybrid executive format with onsite visits to the IIM Calcutta campus and live online sessions via the TalentSprint digital platform. In addition, TalentSprint will use its knowledge and network within the FinTech sector to curate and offer start-of-art capstone projects for programme participants, and actively leverage its digital platform for the purpose of accelerated experiential learning.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Indranil Bose, one of the Programme Directors, said: “A vast majority of firms in the banking and financial sector believe that the lack of adequate FinTech talent is an existential threat to their future. Our FinTech programme, designed with today’s management and finance professionals in mind, will leverage the deep research and consulting expertise of IIM Calcutta faculty and our state-of-art Finance Lab. We plan to equip and enable 2000 FinTech professionals in the next few years and our association with TalentSprint will help us achieve this objective.”



Dr. Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO of TalentSprint, said: “It has been said that FinTech is the new E-commerce. The current growth rate of FinTech is phenomenal and a large amount of funding in India is aggressively chasing the sector. We are very pleased to partner with IIM Calcutta to bring this world-class programme to the market. It is our belief that this programme, with its innovative curriculum and networking opportunities, will serve as a major launchpad for the best FinTech professionals of tomorrow.”



Working professionals from Banking, Financial Services and Technology sectors interested in this programme should apply for selection at: https://www.iimcal.ac.in/ldp/APFFB or https://iimcal.talentsprint.com/fintech/

Contact Details for Admissions:

Name: Rohit Agarwal

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 91004 27565

About IIM Calcutta



The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta was established as the first national institute for Post-Graduate studies and Research in Management by the Government of India in November 1961 in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, The Ford Foundation and Indian industry. The vision of the Institute is to be an international centre of excellence in all facets of management education. Over the past four decades, IIM Calcutta has blossomed into one of Asia's finest business schools. It now has an enviable reputation for imparting high quality management education to some of the best minds in the country. It has been playing a pioneering role in professionalising Indian management through its post graduate and doctoral level programmes, executive training programmes, research and consulting activities.



About TalentSprint



TalentSprint is a new-age digital platform to transform the lives of young and experienced professionals. Its hybrid boot camps empower professionals with high-end disruptive technologies. The AI-powered digital platform enables professionals to get ahead and stay ahead in a hypercompetitive world. Funded by Nexus Venture Partners and the National Skill Development Corporation, TalentSprint aims to empower ONE MILLION professionals by 2020. More information at www.talentsprint.com