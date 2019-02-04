TalentSprint
The Hybrid Format has attracted Working Professionals with a Wide Range of Experience
IIIT-Hyderabad and TalentSprint have completed the first anniversary of their AI/ML Executive Program. With 10,000+ applicants and 1000+ graduates in 2018 alone, the program has made its mark as one of the most aspirational and impactful deep tech executive programs in the country in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning.
The program’s hybrid structure designed by the IIIT-H Machine Learning Lab, with its judicious blend of research and practice-based modules, created a strong appeal among working professionals. The intense nature of the program with lectures by globally renowned AI and ML faculty, case studies by industry practitioners, hands-on lab exercises, high-energy hackathons and ongoing mentorship offered a unique environment and design where learning-by-doing became the norm.
Program participants had work experience in the range of 3-25 years, with an average of 7 years. Acceptance of the program among professionals in senior leadership roles was sizeable at 18% of participants. In addition, 20% of participants came from management ranks, 26% were analysts, and 36% were developers.
An analysis of Industry-wise adoption revealed that 55% of the participants were from IT sector, followed by 18% from BFSI sector, 10% from Consulting, and remaining from Telecom, Services and Manufacturing sectors. 44% of the participants came from startups and 56% from larger enterprises.
To improve adoption of deep tech among women and young professionals, the program offered special scholarships to these categories. This diversity initiative resulted in 18% participation by women and 39% participation by young professionals.
The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through interdisciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.
About TalentSprint
TalentSprint is a new-age digital platform to transform the lives of young and experienced professionals. Its hybrid boot camps empower professionals with high-end disruptive technologies. The AI-powered digital platform enables professionals to get ahead and stay ahead in a hypercompetitive world. Funded by Nexus Venture Partners and the National Skill Development Corporation, TalentSprint aims to empower ONE MILLION professionals by 2020.
