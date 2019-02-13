Hyundai Motor India Limited
Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second largest car manufacturer and largest exporter since inception, has successfully strengthened the ‘Door-Step Advantage’ initiative to more than 475 locations across India using over 500 two-wheelers. To realize Hyundai’s after-sales service motto of ‘Right Here, Right Care’ – this initiative will further assure customer Happy Life by providing best customer support.
Speaking about the success of this innovative initiative, Mr. S. Punnaivanam, VP – National Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai is a caring brand and as a lifetime partner and beyond, Hyundai has always emphasized on best service support for its customers. The Door-Step Advantage makes the entire service experience fast, seamless & hassle-free strengthening customer trust.”
‘Door-Step Advantage’ emphasizes on providing customer support for minor repairs, Dry Wash and Car Detailing (such as Exterior and Interior beautifications) at the location of their choice. Customers can also avail of this convenience through online booking & payment.
Such customer-centric approach has helped Hyundai Motor India to retain J D Power CSI No. 1 Rank for two consecutive years, 2017 and 2018, amongst Mass Market Brands.
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is the second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has ten car models across segments – EON, All New SANTRO, GRAND i10, ELITE i20, ACTIVE i20, XCENT, VERNA, ELANTRA, CRETA & TUCSON. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.
HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 490 dealers and more than 1,310 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a center of excellence in automobile engineering.
|Image Caption : Hyundai assures Customer Happy Life with ‘Door-Step Advantage’
