Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country's second largest car manufacturer and largest exporter since inception, has successfully strengthened the Door-Step Advantage initiative. This initiative will further assure customer Happy Life by providing best customer support.

Speaking about the success of this innovative initiative, Mr. S. Punnaivanam, VP – National Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai is a caring brand and as a lifetime partner and beyond, Hyundai has always emphasized on best service support for its customers. The Door-Step Advantage makes the entire service experience fast, seamless & hassle-free strengthening customer trust.”

‘Door-Step Advantage’ emphasizes on providing customer support for minor repairs, Dry Wash and Car Detailing (such as Exterior and Interior beautifications) at the location of their choice. Customers can also avail of this convenience through online booking & payment.

Such customer-centric approach has helped Hyundai Motor India to retain J D Power CSI No. 1 Rank for two consecutive years, 2017 and 2018, amongst Mass Market Brands.