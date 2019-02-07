The seventh edition of the flagship event, Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon (HTHM) will be flagged off on February 10, 2019 from Hiranandani Estate, Thane. This year, the thought process takes the event beyond, from being just a sport-related event through linking the fitness conscious aspect with healthy individuals, in turn creating better communities.



The event will be flagged-off at 5:45 am by Mr. Rahul Bose, Actor and Celebrity Marathon Runner, along with Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani. The awards distribution ceremony will be held at ‘The Walk’, Hiranandani Estate, Thane from 8.30 am onwards, and apart from Mr Rahul Bose, the organizers have invited eminent personalities to do the honors. The event aims at encouraging citizens to follow healthy living lifestyle.



“The purpose of the event is to promote Community Living, Holistic Living and Healthy Living,” said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder and MD, Hiranandani Group. No longer is the individual uni-dimensional. Running is the expression of forbearance and a reflection of one’s conquering spirit. The Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon (HTHM) as an annual event, allows participants to explore their multi-dimensional personalities, helping create better individuals that in turn create better communities, he added.



Espousing the concept of ‘Running for Expression’, the seventh edition of the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon, which has been recognized by Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, will have three categories. First, the Half Marathon, which will have runners going for 21.097km. The second is the ‘Green Run’, which is 10 kms. Then, the ‘Pillsbury Family Run’, which is 4 kms.



A part of the registration fee collected from participants is donated to charitable institutions that carry out social causes. This year, ‘Mumbai Aswamedh’ and ‘The Foundation’ are the Charity Partners for the event.