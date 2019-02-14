GSS Infotech
GSS Infotech Limited, a global IT services company, today announced its results for the third quarter of FY19, ending December 31, 2018, on a consolidated and standalone basis.
Financial Highlights
The results for Q3 FY19 were taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today.
During the current quarter, the revenue growth has been encouraging and operationally the company has been showing strong performance, but the profitability has been effected due to foreign exchange losses from that of the previous quarter. We foresee the strong performance for rest of the year.
Management Outlook
GSS Infotech enhances its current focus on Digital transformation and Automation for enterprises and technology providers in key technologies like Application development, Infrastructure management services, Mobility, Cloud and Security focused on the ME, ASEAN and US region and having its global delivery centre in Hyderabad.
GSS continues to strengthen its proven expertise in Application development, Infrastructure Management and IT services while adding Automation capabilities.
Speaking on the company's performance, Mr. Bhargav Marepally, Founder CEO, GSS Infotech Limited said, “Our revenue growth has been strong owing to adding new contracts and performance of the acquisition. Operationally, the company has strengthened by optimizing the costs but the forex losses have been the main reason for the drop in profitability.”
“We are further strengthening by inviting two more directors to join the Board, Mr. Rambabu Kaipa and Mr. Saikiran Gundu.
Mr. Rambabu Kaipa, comes with 25 years of global experience in delivering IT services globally for large clients managing in excess of USD 150 Million in revenues. A post graduate in Computer Science from NIT, Warangal, has spent 25 years with Infosys Limited, building their global delivery model working from the Chairman’s office and currently is spearheading their CSR initiatives “The Akshaya Patra Foundation.
Mr. Saikiran Gundu has strong global experience in IT infrastructure and Automation and has rolled out many products and services to address key problem through automation. A post graduate in computer applications, Sai is passionate about solving business problems through automation. He combines business acumen with technical knowledge to create innovative solution to address industry challenges.
Their experience in the IT industry will add significant technology and business capabilities to the organization and will further strengthen our delivery model and explore niche service areas to expand our reach into the market.”
GSS Infotech, established in 1999, is an Information Technology company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The company specializes in cloud computing, Security and remote infrastructure management services, virtualization solutions and application management services. GSS Infotech has offices in Connecticut, New Jersey and Hyderabad.
For Investors Relations,
Naresh G,
Document
GSS INFOTECH LIMITED – Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months ended December 31, 2018