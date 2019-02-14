Dinesh Shahra Foundation
Famous Industrialist and Philanthropist Mr. Dinesh Shahra's book, 'Simplicity & Wisdom' was launched at Parmarth Ashram in Kumbh Mela. The book is dedicated to Late eminent Vedanti Swami Pragananandji. The book was formally launched by 'His Excellency' Keshari Nath Tripathi Governor of West Bengal, and Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Head of Parmarth Ashram. Also, present on the occasion were Chief Administrator of Mela N. Sawant, Hon'ble Justice (Retd.) Arun Tondon, DIG K.P. Singh and many other dignitaries.
Mr. Dinesh Shahra is a renowned Industrialist & Philanthropist. He is the Chairman of Ruchi Group, One of India's largest Food & Agro-processing conglomerates in India. As one of the foremost authorities in farm sector in India, he is credited for initiating the 'Yellow Revolution' that transformed Madhya Pradesh into the Soy Bowl of the country he is also involved in popularization of Palm plantation in India to cut down dependence on imports. As an eminent speaker and writer, he has represented the interest of Indian farm sector at various national & international forums including World Economic Forum, Confederation of Indian Industry Solvent Extractor's Association etc.
Rajdeep B,
Supriya Gupta,
|Image Caption : Launch of the book ‘Simplicity & Wisdom’ at Kumbh Mela 2019. In the presence of Keshari Nath Tripathi, the Hon’ble Governor of W. Bengal (4th from Right) Mr. Dinesh Shahra (4th from Left) Swami Chindanand and Sadhavi Bhagwati (Center).
