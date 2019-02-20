Dassault Systèmes

Air mobility startups and small OEMs like General Aeronautics can reduce development time of light aircraft and UAV prototypes by 50 percent

General Aeronautics leverages the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform to develop UAV for a wide range of civilian, humanitarian and military projects

3DEXPERIENCE platform offers new ways to invent market-changing air mobility solutions on the cloud



General Aeronautics designs, develops and produces state of the art fixed-wing and rotary-wing UAS for a wide range of civilian, humanitarian and military roles: surveillance and reconnaissance, transportation of packages including medical supplies and organs for transplantation and expendable targets for military exercises. General Aeronautics’ GA-1 is an exciting new multirole mini Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). The GA-1’s capability of vertical take-off combined with efficient forward flight and high endurance makes it a truly versatile platform.



Dr. Kota Harinarayana, Founder Chairman, General Aeronautics said, “General Aeronautics has partnered with Dassault Systèmes to develop next-generation design methods for Unmanned Air Vehicle (UAV) systems. Dassault Systèmes cloud-based technology has been harnessed by General Aeronautics to design and integrate advanced UAV systems. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform has been key to the development of both fixed-wing hybrid and multicopter UAV systems with advanced capabilities. General Aeronautics is excited to collaborate with Dassault Systèmes to implement a comprehensive design and development process comprising design, engineering, integration, manufacturing as well as digital twin for mirroring physical and digital representatives of UAV systems.”



Dassault Systèmes is enabling startups, new entrants and small original equipment manufacturers to invent sustainable air mobility experiences that will transform the aviation market in today’s Industry Renaissance. Samson Khaou, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes said, “With increasing customer expectations and growing program complexities, aerospace manufacturing industry is becoming challenging like never before. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform on cloud empowers these OEMs to achieve type-certification on time, reduce costs, plan lean manufacturing processes, and improve performance. Furthermore, our portfolio has new industry solution experiences that are tailored for product innovation by entrepreneurs, makers and startups in the aerospace industry.”



Dassault Systèmes is attending Aero India 2019 at Hall AB2.19I.



For more information:



Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experiences for the aerospace & defense industry:



About Dassault Systèmes Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.



About General Aeronautics Pvt. Ltd.



General Aeronautics is one of a handful of organizations globally, and the only one of its kind in India, to offer comprehensive aircraft design and engineering solutions from concept to realization. It provides complete end-to-end engineering capability as well as specialized services & support solutions to our customers in the Civil and Defence Aerospace sectors. The company’s innovative solutions are custom tailored to meet our customers’ unique needs and requirements. General Aeronautics is committed to excellence in Design Services and advancement of the state of the art in Aerospace Engineering. For more information, visit: https://www.generalaeronautics.com/