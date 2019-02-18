Gemfields, a world-leading supplier of responsibly sourced colored gemstones, brings to life its latest ad campaign #EveryPieceUnique through the world of augmented reality, to showcase Gemfields continuous effort and involvement with local communities. The activation put a spotlight on Gemfields’ local projects that have created a positive lasting impact for the communities surrounding its mines. People visiting the installation have the chance to win a pair of earrings set with responsibly sourced Gemfields Mozambican rubies by posting a picture of the installation on social media.

Gemfields believes that colored gemstones should be mined and marketed by championing three key values – transparency, integrity and legitimacy – and seeks to challenge itself and the sector by setting new benchmarks for responsible sourcing. The new campaign is designed to bring together these core values and Gemfields’ associated initiatives to life, highlighting the breadth of activities involved in responsibly supplying coloured gemstones to global markets.

Focussing on 3 of the core messages of Gemfields, the activation showcased a faceted female form, half emerald and half ruby, which demonstrates Gemfields’ drive for Transparency, the founding principle of the business. Gemfields’ extractive operations, combined with its proprietary grading and auction systems, are all designed to bring a reliable supply of responsibly sourced gemstones to market with an unprecedented level of transparency. A valiant rhino sculpture, an iconic African symbol of Conservation, represents Gemfields’ work with conservation partners to protect Africa's wildlife and biodiversity, including the Niassa Carnivore Project and Quirimbas National Park in Mozambique, as well as the Zambian Carnivore Programme spanning several Zambian reserves. The activation also featured an iconic African motif, a flowering baobab tree, the ‘tree of life’ which embodies Sustainability, Gemfields’ approach to its mining operations. By its very nature, mining impacts the environment, but Gemfields seeks to minimise this where possible, enhancing environmental sustainability by regenerating land and replanting native flora.



The activation was on display at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel on the 16th and 17th of February, 2019.

About Gemfields

Gemfields is a world leading supplier of responsibly sourced coloured gemstones.

Gemfields is the operator and 75% owner of both the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia (believed to be the world's single largest producing emerald mine) and Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique (one of the most significant recently discovered ruby deposits in the world), as well as bulk sampling licences in Ethiopia, amongst others.

Gemfields aims to operate in a way that contributes positively to national economies, taking a leading role in modernising the coloured gemstone sector and building lasting, sustainable livelihoods for the communities around the mines. Gemfields believes that coloured gemstones should be mined and marketed by championing three key values – legitimacy, transparency and integrity.

Gemfields has developed a proprietary grading system and a pioneering auction and trading platform to provide a consistent supply of coloured gemstones to the global jewellery market. These key components of the company's business model, along with outright ownership of Fabergé (an iconic and prestigious brand of exceptional heritage), play an important role in the appropriate distribution and associated resurgence of the global coloured gemstone sector.

Gemfields’ responsibly sourced gemstones are the preferred choice for showpieces created by many world-renowned luxury houses and cutting-edge designers.

