FlowerAura
|
Dedicating to the sagas of the royals, FlowerAura’s Valentine’s day new arrivals are the timeless flower arrangements that appeal solely to the grand tales of heritage India. The magnificence, the enchanting craftsmanship that once left everyone smitten is revived all over again by FlowerAura as the breathtaking flowers arrangements of beauty, grace, and defiance.
Tucked in the heart crafted flower round box, the premium collection encapsulates the chronicles of Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, aptly narrates the exquisiteness of Indian princesses such as Padmini, Meera, Nur Jahan, Rani Mumtaz, Sita Devi and takes us on the Tour de France with Paris-inspired beautiful flower boxes. These Valentine gifts like an ode to the love fables, are unquestionably extraordinary and can help celebrate togetherness in full poise.
FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd (FlowerAura and Bakingo) pioneer of the gifting industry has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, personalized gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 220 cities to deliver the delightful experience for every customer out there.
Bakingo, the online bakery is FA Gift's another e-commerce venture. Flourishing in the cities of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Bangalore, Bakingo deals exclusively in eggless cakes, jar cakes, pastries, and other desserts.
|
Suman Patra, Head – Product & Marketing FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd, ,+91-9650062220