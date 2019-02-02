Dedicating to the sagas of the royals, FlowerAura’s Valentine’s day new arrivals are the timeless flower arrangements that appeal solely to the grand tales of heritage India. The magnificence, the enchanting craftsmanship that once left everyone smitten is revived all over again by FlowerAura as the breathtaking flowers arrangements of beauty, grace, and defiance.

Tucked in the heart crafted flower round box, the premium collection encapsulates the chronicles of Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, aptly narrates the exquisiteness of Indian princesses such as Padmini, Meera, Nur Jahan, Rani Mumtaz, Sita Devi and takes us on the Tour de France with Paris-inspired beautiful flower boxes. These Valentine gifts like an ode to the love fables, are unquestionably extraordinary and can help celebrate togetherness in full poise.



Flagging off the regal collection, the company spokesperson couldn’t help himself but say, “The essential aesthetics of the love season are here! Crowning all the days of Valentine’s week, our royal-inspired collection is the divine ecstasies that can help all the romance-seekers find a path all the way to their beloved’s heart. Like a true poesy, each of the arrangement is sure to spell love in a magnificent manner.”



Being inquired about the Arabic names, he answers, “All the names have been kept keeping the aura of the legendary figures in mind. The mysticism of Meera, the Ruhasniyat (Soulfulness) of Nur Jahan, the cheerful Elizabeth, the Nazneen (exquisitely beautiful) Padmini, and the French-inspired Carpe Roseim which is a floral version to seize the day with flowers. Taking into consideration the different type of love, these Valentine’s gifts for her are perfect tokens that can be easily shopped and sent as a Valentine gift for girlfriend anywhere in India.”



Flowers are the constant fascination of beauty and glamour and when February has just marked the beginning of the love season, FlowerAura’s new regal collection, like an apt definition of love is all set to make hearts flutter in never-ending happiness.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd (FlowerAura and Bakingo) pioneer of the gifting industry has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, personalized gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 220 cities to deliver the delightful experience for every customer out there.

Bakingo, the online bakery is FA Gift's another e-commerce venture. Flourishing in the cities of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Bangalore, Bakingo deals exclusively in eggless cakes, jar cakes, pastries, and other desserts.



