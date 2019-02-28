There’s no better time than Women’s Day to show your appreciation to all the women who’s been there unconditionally. Deserved to be spoilt rotten and treated no less than a queen, it is the one day when you can put up a smile on her face with FlowerAura’s new galore of Women’s day gifts.



Saying thank you for the cuddles, kisses, support, and advice wouldn’t take much effort as FlowerAura’s newest range of women’s day gifts are the all set to cut the clutter and give you the unique gift ideas you’ve been looking for. Brimming with the finest of Women's day gift for mom, wife, sister, girlfriend, the online portal’s new arrivals are sure to give the perfect reason to mark the date memorable in utmost happiness. Offering ample choices in personalised gifts, flower arrangements, Women's day cakes, the new selections give each one of you a bright reason to deliver a heart-melting token right at their doorstep with its prompt and timely online delivery.



Talking about the new arrivals on the shelf, the company spokesperson exclaims, “Of course, the pretty ladies are our priority and there’s a lot more adding to the usuals. The flowers, cakes, and gifts have taken a whole new exciting turn, as now one can choose from thousands of variety. In fact, the flowers can now be arranged alphabetically, then there are the regal assorted boxes along with the round and rectangle flower boxes! The cakes are infused with the best of flavors and can be sent within a few hours along with a whole new readily available customizations. Furthermore, the other gifts are curated especially to prettify their day with heart crafted jewelry, handbags, neckpieces, earrings, personalised makeup pouches, spa hampers, beauty care products.”

On being asked if there’s something in store for the consumer’s last-minute realizations, he answered that we are the saviors of the forgetful. Our same day delivery is the reasons you can still take care of your last minute realizations and send fluttering butterflies straight to her in a matter of few hours and for many cities, we are still open with the option of making orders till 8 pm.



Just when you are seeking for an extraordinary gift, FlowerAura, the leading florist and gift portal have them in galore. Full of surprising qualities, the tokens can warm the hearts of the ladies and are sure to praise their efforts preciously.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd (FlowerAura and Bakingo) pioneer of the gifting industry has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, personalized gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the online gifting market in more than 220 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.



Bakingo, the online bakery is FA Gift's other e-commerce venture. Flourishing in the cities of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Bangalore, Bakingo deals exclusively in eggless cakes, jar cakes, pastries, and other desserts.