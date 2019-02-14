As February dawns, so does the season of love. In this celebration of meaningful connections, Starbucks has introduced a range of delicious treats for you to enjoy with your loved one. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Starbucks invites customers to relish the seasonal favorite Valentine exclusive – Chocolate Berry Kiss Frappuccino® along with Valentine special cakes. Starbucks has also launched charming Valentine’s Day merchandise which include mugs, tumblers, jewelry boxes and special valentine gift cards.

“Starbucks is a brand that has been built on warm and meaningful connections. Every Starbucks store offers a perfect ‘Third Place experience’ where customers come together and create beautiful memories. Starbucks has had the privilege of partaking in these cherished memories and we have shared the joy with our customers as they have celebrated their first dates, proposals, and reunions amongst many things. We look forward to celebrating Valentines – a season of love and connections – with our customers,” said Veetika Deoras, head – marketing, category, loyalty and digital, TATA Starbucks.



Chocolate Berry Kiss Frappuccino® What spells love more than strawberries and chocolate? This season, enjoy delicious strawberries blended with chocolate chips & white chocolate and finished with strawberry and chocolate whipped cream and strawberry drizzle on top.

Starbucks Valentine merchandise Customers can surprise their loved ones with Valentine’s Day mugs, tumblers and a variety of other unique gift options including gift cards and exclusive jewelry boxes (available in select stores).



Dutch Truffle Gateaux

Good news for chocolate lovers! This Valentines, all Starbucks stores across the country will be serving the delicious Dutch Truffle Gateaux carved in the shape of a heart. A new eggless chocolate cake layered with decadent chocolate truffle.

Red Velvet & Orange Cake

Dessert connoisseurs can rejoice as the fan favorite Starbucks Red Velvet and Orange Cake hits the stores in a special shape this season. A delicate fantasy of red sponge, velvety cream cheese and white chocolate, carved in the shape of a heart.

About Tata Starbucks Private Limited



Starbucks entered the Indian market in October 2012 through a 50:50 Joint Venture with Tata Global Beverages and currently operates 135 stores in India across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata and Chandigarh through a network of over 1700 passionate partners (employees). Starbucks stores are operated by the joint venture, TATA Starbucks Private Limited, and branded as Starbucks Coffee – “A Tata Alliance."

