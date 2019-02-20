Today, Duracell, the world’s #1 alkaline battery company and the power behind many of the nation’s favourite household devices, introduces a new alkaline battery that provides up to 100% more power* – Duracell Ultra.

Duracell’s High-Quality Battery – for Power Hungry Devices in Indian Households

The Secret behind up to 100% more Power* OPTIMISED CATHODE – Duracell’s Triple optimised Process, which modifies the cathode enabling higher energy capacity. OPTIMISED ANODE – Duracell is the only battery brand that makes its own zinc powder. And the secret ingredient? Optimised particle size distribution that enables higher efficiency and more energy! OPTIMISED SEPARATOR Duracell’s separator paper is designed to drive efficiency through low internal resistance and high ionic conductivity. This means ions can cleverly transfer evenly and efficiently between anode and cathode.

The new superior battery responds to the growing popularity in power hungry devices. In fact, of the 12 battery-powered devices in the average urban Indian household, 5 now have higher power demands. It is these high drain, power-hungry devices such as remote controlled toys, game controllers and torches, that need reliable long-lasting power to have them perform at their best, which is where Duracell Ultra comes in.

Duracell has always been at the forefront of innovation. As today’s devices have become more sophisticated so has the need for more sophisticated longer lasting battery power. Duracell has recognised this need and to meet it, has reinvented itself with Duracell Ultra.

Duracell Ultra – The Science behind the long-lasting performance

New Duracell Ultra alkaline batteries are made of high-quality materials. Its canister is made of refined steel. Inside the interplay of its key ingredients such as zinc, manganese or graphite efficiently converts chemical energy into electrical energy. Its much better and longer-lasting performance.

Duracell Ultra’s success lies in its optimised design which effectively packs in more high-quality active materials to deliver quality performance within a power-hungry device. This optimised design contains 3 key components – the anode, the cathode, and the separator – which work together to create a quality battery that delivers strong power. This unique Duracell Ultra design allows the active materials, which are packed in a nickel-plated steel canister with a tin-plated brass nail, to be available for full utilization during discharge, delivering up to 100% more power*.

David Abraham, Duracell Marketing Director for Middle East and India said, “At Duracell, we are passionate about using over 50 years of expertise in developing the very best portable power technology to ensure we are meeting the evolving demands of our consumers. As the popularity of power hungry gadgets that keep us connected, entertained and monitored increases in India, we want to ensure we are powering families with the very best, longest lasting battery. With Duracell Ultra, we are offering just that. Lasting up to 100% longer, families can rely on Duracell Ultra to power their favourite toys and devices with safe quality unstoppable power that they can trust.”

More to come from the leading battery brand

As the device landscape and consumer needs continue to evolve in India, so will Duracell’s trusted portfolio of portable power. As such, the Duracell Ultra innovation is only the beginning of an exciting new step in providing Indian consumers with unmatched superior products that enhances their device experience. Watch this space for more to come from Duracell very soon.

* vs. zinc-carbon batteries across 2015 IEC tests on average. Results may vary by device or usage pattern. (www.iec.ch)

About Duracell

Duracell is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-performance alkaline batteries, specialty cells, rechargeables and Powerbanks. Since its foundation in the early 1940s, the company has become an iconic personal power brand, trusted for compact and longer-lasting batteries. On average 160 Duracell products are sold every second, and Duracell is the number one brand recommended by the world’s largest manufacturers. Duracell has a rich history of innovation with many pioneering and successful products, ranging from the first hearing aid cell button to alkaline AA and AAA batteries through to wireless charging technologies and home energy storage.

Duracell is committed to designing, manufacturing, and distributing batteries in a way that minimizes impact to the environment. Our Quality Assurance exceeds the requirement of the ISO 9000 standards and specifies the highest quality of raw materials, rigorous testing and inspection of performance and energy usage. Investment in quality innovation means Duracell has removed heavy metals such as mercury, cadmium and lead from our products while a range of products have been developed, including ten-year storage and PowerCheck™, to help consumers understand their remaining battery life. Duracell has also introduced a complete, sustainable packaging solution, one of the best PVC alternatives available today and is already committed to responsible battery disposable in line with the EU Battery Directive.

Duracell employs over 3,000 staff around the world and has global regional headquarters in Geneva (Europe & Africa), Singapore (Asia), and Miami, Fl. (LA) and Bethel, Conn. (USA). On 1st March 2016, the company became a permanent part of the Berkshire Hathaway group.

For information visit www.duracell.co.uk