Dr. Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Hospitals Pvt Ltd, Views on #Interim Budget 2019

Kolkata, West Bengal, India  

A populistic Budget with an eye on election. Hopefully, this will be good to both sides. We can see significant measures to help poor and marginal population of our country. We wish best to both-policy makers and people of our country, said Dr. Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals.
 
About Medica

