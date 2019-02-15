At ISE 2019, Crestron, a global leader in advanced smart home technology, demonstrated how HTML5 can now be used for custom UI development for mobile devices and touch screens. Already used by millions of programmers to develop “apps”, HTML5 is the modern replacement for Crestron Smart Graphics® software. It offers three times the performance of Smart Graphics, a virtually infinite array of options, and the ability to build live feeds into your designs.



“No one does custom like Crestron,” said Michael Short, Global Residential Marketing Manager. “If you need to create custom mobile and touch screen designs for your customers, we’ve got you covered.”

HTML5 for custom UI development

HTML5 offers Crestron integrators and programmers many advantages over Smart Graphics for custom UI development. Built on HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript web standards, it’s optimized for high performance, easily integrates with Visual Studio code and third-party web content and takes advantage of third-party web design tools. Crestron CH5 UI components integrate with the trusted Crestron communication layer. Additionally, responsive design allows for a single UI for all device sizes and orientations. Sample UIs are provided by Crestron.

Learn more

At ISE 2019, Crestron displayed how HTML5 enables custom UI development for touch screens and mobile devices in Hall-2, Stand C20, 5 – 8 February for visitors.

About Crestron

