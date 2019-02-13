Crestron, a global leader in enterprise control and automation technology, showcased its line of Horizon™ keypads and new accessories at ISE 2019, 5 – 8 February, Hall-2, Stand C20. They deliver an advanced custom control solution as part of a complete Crestron smart home. Horizon keypads are available in highly configurable single-gang models that combine up to four across, Horizon keypads offer designer aesthetics, superior button feel, four different button styles, programmable multi-color backlighting, interchangeable custom top and bottom trim pieces, and Cresnet® wired communications. New matching accessories include paintable trims, keystone faceplates, and gang faceplates with trims that can combine 2,3, or 4 units to control lights, shades, audio and more.



“These stunningly beautiful keypads provide Crestron residential dealers, as well as interior designers and architects, with incredible flexibility in both control and design,” said Michael Short, Global Residential Marketing Manager at Crestron. “Now, with the complete line of accessories, designers have even more customization options.”



Highly configurable

The Horizon line is available in single-gang and up to four keypads can be ganged together. Dealers can choose from four button styles: single, side-to-side rocker, small up-down rocker, and large up-down rocker. Top and bottom trim pieces are interchangeable to suit any décor and provide the ultimate in style and elegance.



Programmable backlighting

For enhanced readability under any lighting conditions, every model in the Horizon line includes multi-color backlighting that illuminates the high-quality laser engraved text on the buttons. If desired, when the button is pressed it can glow up to two to three times brighter than the inactive buttons. Moreover, each button can be programmed to glow in any color – it’s completely customizable.



Cresnet wired communications

The Cresnet bus is the communications backbone for Horizon keypads, along with many Crestron lighting controllers, shade motors, sensors, and other devices. Cresnet is a simple, yet flexible 4-wire network that provides bidirectional communication and 24VDC power for Cresnet devices. Cresnet supports up to 252 keypads and other devices.



Matching accessories

Crestron now offers a complete line of Horizon keypad accessories with a similar aesthetic:

2/3/4-gang faceplates with trims provide a finished appearance with customizable design elements. The faceplates come standard with color-matched top and bottom trim pieces in a choice of smooth or textured finish. (Both are included). The trim pieces can be easily swapped after installation, with no tools required.

provide a finished appearance with customizable design elements. Paintable trims to match the wall surface or complement other design elements in the room. The trims are plastic textured to allow for a simple and stunning painted finish, and are available in 1/2/3/4-gang.

Matching keystone faceplates, available in 1,2, and 4-position in white, black, or almond.

Additionally, 120V power outlets will be coming soon.



Learn more

At ISE 2019, Crestron displayed complete line of elegant Horizon keypads and matching accessories in Hall-2, Stand C20, 5 – 8 February for visitors.

About Crestron

