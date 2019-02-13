At ISE 2019, 5 – 8 February, Crestron, the global leader in advanced smart home technology, demonstrated enhanced entry door security and convenience, made possible by partnerships with 2N, the largest global provider of IP intercoms, and ekey biometric systems GmbH, a leading provider of fingerprint access solutions. The latest firmware update to 2N IP-based video intercom door stations makes them Crestron Rava® SIP intercom and phone technology compliant. As a result, they integrate intuitively with Crestron TSW-x60 Series touch screens to provide a premium video intercom solution that also seamlessly integrates with third-party electronic door locks.

The sleek wall-mounted ekey finger scanners integrate seamlessly with Crestron 3-Series® control systems to provide convenient one-touch door entry and enhanced security.

“People want to feel safe and secure in their homes, while also enjoying more convenient entry. Crestron’s partnerships with 2N and ekey make that a reality. Even better, integration is incredibly simple,” said Michael Short, Global Residential Marketing Manager for Crestron.

2N video intercom door stations

For Crestron touchscreens deployed with Crestron Pyng® OS 2, the latest 2N firmware update will instantly recognize 2N video intercom door stations, so they can be deployed without the need for complex programming. A custom programming option is also available for deployment of more advanced functionality.

Key features of the Crestron and 2N solution include: support for all 2N IP models; Quick Actions to unlock third-party electronic door locks, turn on porch lights, open gates, and more; intercom-integrated access control; video monitoring on up to 16 touch screens in the home; two-way intercom call; mute while on call option; excellent intelligibility, even in noisy environments; wide-angle color camera with CCTV link; the highest durability on the market; and access via mobile utilizing the 2N mobile application.

ekey fingerprint access

ekey products provide a convenient, secure, and simple alternative to conventional entry access. They leverage biometric processes to provide reliable added security, and make stolen keys, cards, and forgotten passwords or codes a thing of the past. It’s impossible to lock yourself out of your home, as your finger is always, literally, on hand. Intelligent software even detects the growth of childrens’ fingers, minor injuries, and habit changes. They provide the additional benefit of enabling building control systems to track who’s coming in. Fingerprint door entry also enhances security by eliminating hackable 4-digit codes and the possibility of key or access card forgery.

Easy to install and administer, ekey products are currently compatible with Crestron 3-Series control systems with a RS485 COM port, and SIMPL Windows software.

At ISE 2019, Crestron arranged live demonstration of enhanced entry door security and convenience via seamless integration of ekey and 2N products with Crestron smart home systems in Hall-2, Stand C20 from 5 to 8 February for visitors.

About Crestron

At Crestron we build the technology that integrates technology. Our automation and control solutions for homes and buildings let people control entire environments with the push of a button, integrating systems such as AV, lighting, shading, security, BMS and HVAC to provide greater comfort, convenience and security. All of our products are designed and built to work together as a complete system, enabling you to monitor, manage and control everything from one platform.



Our products are backed by more than 90 fully-staffed offices that provide 24 x 7 x 365 sales, technical, and training support across the globe. In addition to its World Headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey, Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Discover Crestron by visiting www.crestron.com.



About 2N Telekomunikace a.s.

2N is a leading European company engaged in the development and manufacture of products in the field of ICT and physical security. According to an IHS report, 2N is the largest global manufacturer of IP intercoms, and a major innovator in the field of IP access systems, IP audio and IP lift communicators. The company was established in 1991 in the Czech Republic and its registered office is in Prague. 2N currently has more than 250 employees and branches in the USA, Great Britain, Germany and Italy, as well as operating a wide distribution network all over the world. 2N became part of the global Axis Group in 2016.



About ekey biometric systems, GmbH

ekey was founded in 2002 and is now Europe's No. 1 manufacturer for fingerprint access solutions. ekey puts authorization into the customer's hands! Keys, cards, and codes can be lost, forgotten, or stolen. "Your finger is always on hand." ekey's wide range of products includes finger scanners for doors, gates, alarm systems, and time recording.



The internationally operating company currently has 90 employees at its offices across Europe and the Unites States, and exports its products to over 70 countries. Apart from being a supplier of out-of-the-box fingerprint access control systems, ekey is also a trusted and recognized supplier of customized OEM development to third-party multinational corporations.

