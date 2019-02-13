At ISE 2019, Crestron, a global leader in advanced smart home technology, demonstrated how the power of Apple TV®, Siri®, and HomeKit™ technologies can be leveraged to enhance the user experience and lifestyle of Crestron smart home clients. The new and seamless integration will bring an important benefit to Crestron customers, enabling IP control of Apple TV, including voice commands via the TSR-310 touch screen remote control, and support in the Crestron Home operating system and SIMPL.



“This Crestron and Apple partnership gives our residential integrators yet another powerful tool to enhance the user experience and lifestyle of Crestron smart home customers,” said Michael Short, Global Residential Marketing Manager.



At ISE 2019, Crestron displayed how Crestron and Apple partnership further enhanced the user experience and lifestyle for Crestron smart home customers in Hall-2, Stand C20, 5 – 8 February for visitors.



