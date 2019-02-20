CommonFloor , a platform that offers home seekers, sellers and real estate professionals an extensive online real estate ecosystem, today announced the felicitation of the winners at CommonFloor Real-Estate Excellence Awards 2019. The event, themed as 'Real-Estate Outlook Watch for 2019', was organized to recognize the efforts of real-estate stakeholders and use the platform to discuss the future of the industry. The event was graced by the presence of eminent personalities like Sri. Manjunath Prasad, IAS, The Commissioner, BBMP – Chief Guest, Sri.H.P.Sudam Das, State Information Commissioner – Guest of Honor, Sri.Srinivasan, CEO, SNN Group – Guest Speaker, Sri. N.Krishna Raju, KPCC Treasurer – Guest of Honor, along with Nimesh Bhandari, Business Head of CommonFloor.



Speaking at the event, Sri. Manjunath Prasad, IAS – The Commissioner, BBMP, said, “The real estate industry has become very challenging and competitive, especially after government regulations like RERA have been implemented. The BBMP is continuously working towards taking effective measures to ensure ease of doing business in this sector. In order to reach higher levels, we are working towards building by-laws to make the real estate industry user-friendly for builders, developers or buyers.”



Nimesh Bhandari, Business Head, CommonFloor said, “CommonFloor Real-Estate Excellence Awards 2019 is a humble attempt from CommonFloor to recognize the efforts and contribution by the builder fraternity and its associated industries. The awards were given after careful deliberation from an expert committee who shortlisted 38 entries from the 200+ nominations received from Bangalore.”



The selection process was based on several crucial factors which are paramount in determining the on-ground company/individual performance, construction quality, and project status. Below are a few winners:



1.Most Influential Woman in Real Estate 2018 – 2019 – Ms. Uzma Irfan, Prestige Group

2.Outstanding Contribution to Real Estate – 2018 – 2019 – Ravi Puravankara, Puravanakara Ltd.

3.Best Quality in Apartment and Villa 2018 – 2019 – Goyal & Co.

4.Upcoming Apartment Project of the Year 2018 – 2019 – Vaishnavi Serene by Vaishnavi Group

5.Best Luxury Condominiums, North Bangalore 2018 – 2019 – Vajram Tiara by Vajram Group

6.Best Developer of the Year 2018 – 2019 – Premium Villas – NVT Quality Lifestyle

About CommonFloor

CommonFloor offers home seekers, sellers and real estate professionals an extensive online real estate ecosystem. This ecosystem innovatively combines at a single stop: Exhaustive search options for both renting and buying property; Easy to use analytics; Apartment and locality reviews; a comprehensive and verified database of apartments across India; Apartment community management tools.