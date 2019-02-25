Collectcent, a leading Programmatic Supply Platform and Services provider, is excited to announce successful implementation of its AI and Big data led proprietary technology which helps global brands achieve their marketing performance goals by running campaigns on Collectcent’s premium web and app publishers’ inventory, which is otherwise available to clients only on CPM model by other service providers.

The company’s in-house developed technology enables brands to meet various performance KPIs increasing the lifetime value of their acquired customers by optimising spends on digital advertising and curtailing spillages and ad frauds.

The Company’s AI led optimization engine records, analyses and classifies users data on a variety of factors such as users interests, preferences, demographics, IP, location, access time, device, type of browser, OS, and Mobile Network to name a few. This data feed from the company’s DMP gives access to users profile which forms the basis for serving personalized and hyper-targeted ads. This is how performance for brands is achieved and end users get to see relevant ads.

Collectcent, this year, is demonstrating its AI and Big Data led technology at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Spain, ‪from 25th to 28th February.

Andesh Bhatti, CEO of Collectcent, says, “At Collectcent we are passionate about innovation and driving future of Performance advertising. This is a huge breakthrough for brands as they no longer have to worry about optimization of their advertising campaigns at their end or about fraud deliveries. The AI led engine buys media in real time from digital publishers on CPM model and optimizes converting sources to deliver on performance-based KPIs. We have received great response from global media agencies on this technological development and we look forward to scale our business with them.”

The company offers Banner, Video, Native channels to its advertisers across Mobile, Desktop and Connected TV environments on CPM and performance-based models. The inventory supplying publishers are integrated via RTB, Header Bidding, API and SDK.

Collectcent with technology as its core competency along with an expert team of experienced professionals perfectly understands the requirements of clients across industries and strives to meet core campaign goals for its advertising clients.