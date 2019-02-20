Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, the market leader in Oral Care, launched the ‘Kumbh Se Sampoorna Shuddhi, Colgate Vedshakti Se Sampoorna Suraksha' campaign at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Allahabad.
Colgate has endeavoured to ensure complete protection or ‘sampoorna suraksha’ of the pilgrims this year at Kumbh Mela, which is the world’s largest human congregation, where more than 15 crore people come for a holy dip in the Prayag.
Our theme at the Kumbh is Complete Protection or Sampoorna Suraksha, as part of which we are offering millions of visitors free samples of Colgate Vedshakti toothpaste that provides sampoorna suraksha to the mouth. But that’s not all – we are also extending to our consumers ways and means to ensure complete safety of their families, as they wade their way through the Kumbh Mela by handing out suraksha ropes – for families to walk together, and suraksha wristbands – for children to have an emergency contact number on their wrist.”
Colgate aims to touch one in every five pilgrims at the Mela through this campaign that includes free toothpaste sampling, brushing stations with running water, and safety tools like suraksha wristbands for children to mention their emergency contact details, and suraksha ropes for families/groups of more than 10 people, to be able to walk together.
