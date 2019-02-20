Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, the market leader in Oral Care, launched the ‘Kumbh Se Sampoorna Shuddhi, Colgate Vedshakti Se Sampoorna Suraksha' campaign at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Allahabad.



The completely localised campaign is custom-made to provide complete all-round protection to pilgrims through a range of Kumbh specific activities and utility elements such as:

Brushing stations for pilgrims to brush their teeth

for pilgrims to brush their teeth Oral care importance drives to spread the awareness of good oral hygiene

to spread the awareness of good oral hygiene Free, large-scale sampling of Colgate Vedshakti for millions of people at Kumbh

for millions of people at Kumbh Suraksha Wristbands for children to write/wear their emergency contact details on a safety wristband

for children to write/wear their emergency contact details on a safety wristband Sampoorna Suraksha Ropes given to big groups and families to hold on to, to ensure that they walk together without getting lost in the crowd

Colgate has endeavoured to ensure complete protection or ‘sampoorna suraksha’ of the pilgrims this year at Kumbh Mela, which is the world’s largest human congregation, where more than 15 crore people come for a holy dip in the Prayag.



Mr. Issam Bachaalani, Managing Director, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited said, “At Colgate, we consistently work towards providing superior oral care and protection to all Indians, and towards caring for our communities. The Kumbh Mela gives us an opportunity to achieve both these objectives with our key target segments at an unprecedented scale.

Our theme at the Kumbh is Complete Protection or Sampoorna Suraksha, as part of which we are offering millions of visitors free samples of Colgate Vedshakti toothpaste that provides sampoorna suraksha to the mouth. But that’s not all – we are also extending to our consumers ways and means to ensure complete safety of their families, as they wade their way through the Kumbh Mela by handing out suraksha ropes – for families to walk together, and suraksha wristbands – for children to have an emergency contact number on their wrist.”



The Kumbh Se Sampoorna Shuddhi, Colgate Vedshakti Se Sampoorna Suraksha campaign started last month and has touched millions of pilgrims so far. Colgate Vedshakti’s impactful hoardings can be seen all over the consumer touchpoints at Prayagraj, while the sampling activity is carried out right from the transit points – at 21 highway pit stops, 9 key railway junctions and several bus stations – to inside the main Mela grounds including the akharas, rein-baseras, water point junctions and the Colgate Vedshakti branded brushing stations.

Colgate aims to touch one in every five pilgrims at the Mela through this campaign that includes free toothpaste sampling, brushing stations with running water, and safety tools like suraksha wristbands for children to mention their emergency contact details, and suraksha ropes for families/groups of more than 10 people, to be able to walk together.

