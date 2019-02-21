Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd (CREH) was recently awarded “Sustainable Project of the year” for Century Greens at ET Now Real Estate awards 2019. The company also bagged Residential project of the year 2018 for Century Infiniti at Construction Week India awards 2018 recently. Century Pai Foundation won CSR award for Community development of Channahalli village at Asia’s Best CSR practices awards by CMO Asia and Best CSR initiative at Golden Brick Awards 2018. Century Downtown won most admired upcoming project of the year at DNA presents Real Estate and infrastructure round table and awards, Century Greens marketing office wins Façade project of the year 2018 at ZAK Awards for excellence in façade and Fenestration and Most Innovative Design at India Achievers awards 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravindra Pai, Managing Director, Century Real Estate said, “It has been an absolute privilege to be recognized for our projects. We are honoured to receive these awards and thank the jury members for the same. The company’s strong performance continues to be driven by its dynamic core strategy, with specific execution and initiatives producing benchmark developments. The awards are acknowledgment to the hard work, creativity, commitment and experience that the experts have put into each project.”

Century Greens is a plotted development for sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle within a smart environment. Rooted in nature, the project is spread over 18 acres with 239 smart plots. Century Greens is replete with its very own organic fruit and vegetable gardens, reflexology park, pathways with plenty of green landscaping, butterfly park, recycled furniture, solar facilities like solar street lights, solar walkway washers, and solar lighting in the clubhouse. Smart features include Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) boom barriers, RFID enabled bicycles, communication stations at critical junctions and live monitoring systems for guard patrolling among a host of others.

The marketing office of Century Greens is designed to be dismountable and reusable, hiding the connection detail, without compromising on the aesthetics. Some of the sustainable materials used are 4m high, floor to ceiling glass panels, mounted with spider glazing system, roofing with puff panels supported on lightweight ISMC members, preserved tree screening around the building ensuring the internal temperature levels are maintained, the seasonal changing colours of the plants replacing the monotony of a naked façade, solar panels installed on roof, helping in non- transmission of heat to the office below.

Century Infiniti is one of the most tech-savvy homes in Bangalore. Century Infiniti offers high-tech crowd 3BHK and 2BHK flats that is perfectly tailored to their needs. The project assures homes that are well-equipped with state-of-the-art electronics and recreational facilities. Smart home features are button operated door lock, VDP-Bell/camera at main door with indoor panel, gas leak detector in kitchen, occupancy sensors in all the toilets, CCTV cameras at all strategic locations, centralised DTH services and internet services, clubhouse amenities like gymnasium, multipurpose hall, outdoor amenities like children’s area, half basketball court and open-air theatre.

As part of CSR initiative for the year 2018-19, Century Pai Foundation has been associated with Channahalli village, Chikkajala, Bangalore. Channahalli is a small village near Chikkajala with 300 households comprising about 1200 population. Century Pai Foundation adopted Channahalli village to improve the socio-economic and physical infrastructure of the village.

The initiative executed in 5 phases will see Project Aarohana focusing on the education of children, Project Aarogya on health, Project Hasiru on waste segregation, management and improving green cover in the village. Project Vichaara will focus on local governance, Project Shakthi will work towards creating awareness on bank operations and government schemes.

About Century Real Estate

Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd (CREH) is an integrated, full-service real estate development company, founded by Dr. P. Dayananda Pai and Mr. Satish Pai in the year 1973. Headquartered in Bengaluru, CREH owns land bank in excess of 3000 acres representing more than USD 2 billion in asset value and a development portfolio of over 20 million square feet comprising hotels, office buildings, residences, educational institutions and integrated townships.



As a group, Century Real Estate is involved in associated sectors such as hospitality, healthcare and education. Century holds the unique distinction of having bought land on MG Road for INR 5 per sq. ft. where current market value is about INR 40,000 per sq. ft. CREH projects include finest plotted developments and premium luxury condominiums located in and around Bengaluru, price range starting from INR 30 Lakh to INR 13 Crore.