Century Real Estate has been ranked for the second time in Best Practices report 2019 conducted by Track2Realty. Century Real Estate was ranked 7th position for communication nationally and regionally, 9th for consumer connect nationally and 3rd regionally, 8th for customer care and transparent deals regionally.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravindra Pai, Managing Director, Century Real Estate said, “We are honoured to be recognized among the best players in the industry. We have always believed in transparency and customer satisfaction has been our top priority. The rankings only reflect our dedication towards our stakeholders. This recognition will strengthen our beliefs and we will continue to strengthen our processes further. We thank our stakeholders, customers and employees for their continuous support and will work hard to better our performance in the coming years.”



The research was conducted on various parameters such as fiscal management, execution, market depth, consumer connect, transparent deals, functional professionalism, customer care, employer, communication and desirable practices. The developers were rated through customer audits of the brand, best practices and customer care. The developers were evaluated through scientific consumer survey and also through social media. The unorganized factors like brand awareness, appreciation, affordability, repeat buying, peer endorsement, social media presence, and critique choice were also evaluated during the rankings.



The overall best practices score of Century Real Estate is 7.1 for consumer connect, 6.2 for communication in national category, 8.2 for consumer connect, 7.4 for transparent deals, 6.7 for care and 6.2 for communication for South India.

About Century Real Estate

Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd is an integrated, full-service real estate development company, founded by Dr. P. Dayananda Pai and Mr. Satish Pai in the year 1973. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company owns land bank in excess of 3000 acres representing more than USD 2 billion in asset value and a development portfolio of over 20 million square feet comprising hotels, office buildings, residences, educational institutions and integrated townships.



As a group, Century Real Estate is involved in associated sectors such as hospitality, healthcare and education. It holds the unique distinction of having bought land on MG Road for INR 5 per sq. ft. where current market value is about INR 40,000 per sq. ft. The company’s projects include the finest plotted developments and premium luxury condominiums located in and around Bengaluru, with a price range starting from INR 30 Lakh to INR 13 Crore.