Capgemini today announced Airbus as the winner of the NASSCOM-Capgemini Global Leadership Award for Innovation at the NASSCOM Technology & Leadership Forum 2019, held at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

The award was presented to Luc Hennekens, CIO, Airbus by Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, during the Global Leadership Awards on February 20, 2019. Several members from Capgemini Group leadership including Thierry Delaporte, Chief Operating Officer and member of the Group Executive Board, Capgemini; Ashwin Yardi, CEO, Capgemini in India and member of the Group Executive Committee, and Patrice Roy, Global Account Executive for the Airbus account at Capgemini, attended the awards evening.

The NASSCOM-Capgemini Global Leadership Award for Innovation honours the spirit of innovation exhibited by individual organizations that leverage the power of technology to transform their businesses.

“At Capgemini, we are driven by our focus on enabling our clients’ sustained growth through innovation and we understand the challenges businesses face while undertaking their digital transformation journey. It is with great pride that we collaborate with Airbus and support the digital transformation journey of the company,” said Thierry Delaporte, Capgemini. About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion.



Capgemini in India comprises over 106,000 team members working across 12 locations– Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli. Learn more about Capgemini in India at www.capgemini.com/in-en.



Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.