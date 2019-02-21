The world’s first crystal studded wedding album was launched by Canvera, an Indian photobook maker based out of Bangalore. Canvera has entered into a license agreement with the Swarovski brand to exclusively market wedding albums created from Swarovski crystals.



Weddings in India are more than a $55 bn market, of which wedding photography comprises around $1.8 bn sub-market. This is representative of India’s consumption-driven economy; the wedding market has seen an unprecedented rise, leading to organized players emerging in an erstwhile fragmented market which was primarily driven by cash transactions. Just like Canvera has nationally organized an otherwise fragmented wedding photobook industry, other market segments like wedding photography and event management have seen an emergence of regional brands.



“The young Indian consumer is no longer a me-too consumer. They seek products that help them express their aspirations and when it comes to weddings, we Indians are the most demanding in the world,” says Canvera’s CEO, Balu Iyer. “Our Celestial Range is in response to the new aspirational Indian who wants more than the ordinary”.



“Our premium customers request us for exclusive wedding photobooks and we struggle hard to find such products in the country,” says Amit Pandey, Head of Marketing, Lightbucket Productions. “Budgets are no longer an issue for Indian luxury consumer and Canvera’s Celestial Range should help up please such customers,” he says.

About Canvera

Canvera is India’s largest wedding album and photobook printer. They are technology driven digital print company based out of Bangalore with pan India reach. Canvera has printed over 1 million wedding albums and is considered the gold standard for photobook quality.



About ​Swarovski

Swarovski has been the premium brand for fine crystal embellishments since 1895. It is recognized for its innovative excellence and for its collaborations with world-class designers and brands from the fashion, jewellery, accessories, interiors, and lighting industries. Available in myriad colours, effects, shapes and sizes, crystals from Swarovski offer designs an unrivalled palette of inspiration born out of a passion for detail and high-precision cutting.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8smCK7dhhOE&feature=youtu.be