The world’s first crystal studded wedding album was launched by Canvera, an Indian photobook maker based out of Bangalore. Canvera has entered into a license agreement with the Swarovski brand to exclusively market wedding albums created from Swarovski crystals.
Canvera is India’s largest wedding album and photobook printer. They are technology driven digital print company based out of Bangalore with pan India reach. Canvera has printed over 1 million wedding albums and is considered the gold standard for photobook quality.
Swarovski has been the premium brand for fine crystal embellishments since 1895. It is recognized for its innovative excellence and for its collaborations with world-class designers and brands from the fashion, jewellery, accessories, interiors, and lighting industries. Available in myriad colours, effects, shapes and sizes, crystals from Swarovski offer designs an unrivalled palette of inspiration born out of a passion for detail and high-precision cutting.
