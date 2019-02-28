There was an apparent boom of logistics company entering both the conventional logistics market and the logistics aggregation market in 2015. A logistics aggregator is a company that does not have its own fleet of operations but has partnerships with a conventional logistics company to provide aggregated services. Pickrr, started by IIT & ISB alumni, was one of the last players to enter the logistics aggregator market (of around 25+ startups). Pickrr has since been able to consolidate the market owing to its one-stop plug n play solutions. At present Pickrr fulfills 20,000+ daily orders (from 500+ daily SMEs) with a yearly revenue of upwards of INR 70 crore with net profit margin of around 15%.

Rhitiman Majumder, the managing director of the company quotes, “One of the most basic reason of our success is that we focussed on real business (Value creation, Revenue & Profit) rather than burning reserves on unnecessary marketing/branding. Also, apart from the conventional benefits of an aggregator i.e cost advantage, we focussed more of our energy in the services component and hence have been able to increase the delivery percentage for our clients by as much as 10%.”



Vision



Pickrr takes the definition of ‘logistics’ to its core and does not restrict itself to a particular area of logistics – right from the start, they ventured into domestic e-commerce shipping, bulk shipping(Truckload/Half Truck Load), International freights, FCEs for our SME vendors.

Pickrr has created an ecosystem of all logistics services possible through our platform that created new opportunities for SMEs in India and hence became a necessary ingredient for anyone starting a new e-commerce venture or any SME looking for expansion.

Pickrr has made a conscious effort to fill a very important gap in the logistics industry- Customer Service/ Support. Rhitiman says, “We are proud to say that our services at this point far exceeds that of conventional courier companies.”

For majority of small to big vendors, Pickrr has now become a one-stop solution for their all logistics needs. With their plug n play model, e-commerce companies can start operations within a day of starting the account without any headache.

Technology



Pickrr has built a strong team in line with their proprietary AI-based technology ‘Calcula’ which focuses on 20+ parameters to provide the most efficient logistics partner. Other pain-points being solved through our data-driven technology are:

Reducing delivery time

Solving weight, COD and reconciliation issues

Providing a one-stop solution for all logistic services.