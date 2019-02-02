Baking love into delicious cakes, Bakingo after its two-year long journey in the selected metro cities of India is all set to celebrate a week full of love! With the choicest of dessert options available at fingertips, the online cake shop is all set to give a heart to heart moment to all the couples out there!



Stirring sweetness on all the seven days of Valentine’s week, the online bakery is stacking up the key ingredients needed to bake love for all the romance seekers around. Calling out couples to choose from heartilicious options such as the heart-shaped Valentine cakes, jar cakes, pastries, cupcakes, and other smitten in love delicacies! In fact, the smart delivery options are sure to leave the couple love-struck by enveloping them in the sweetest symphony with its instant and prompt delivery.



While inquiring about the dessert collection, the company’s spokesperson rejoices and informs, “Our Valentine cake collection is like a tight hug with a love-bite that is sure to stay on the taste buds for quite a while. The variety remains eggless, however, the scrumptious types are enough to celebrate the love roller coaster in a delicious manner. Our photo cakes, heart-shaped cakes, fondant cakes are waiting to be served!”



When asked about the specialties for the celebration of the love week, he further exclaims, “Our cakes are like the sweet love therapy that your partner has been longing for. Of course, we have got a week full of love in store with our wide array of designer cakes that bakes love uniquely in love themes. Whether it is the rose day, propose day, or a kiss day, we’ve plenty of choices to choose from. Our heart-shaped variety itself is brimming with countless options, no matter if you are talking about the flavor or the design.”



When love is soon to become the part of the air around, Bakingo is prepping to savor hearts with its decadent flavors, finger licking textures, and give the occasion of Valentine a whole new delicious turn.

About Bakingo



Bakingo, the online bakery is FA Gift’s another e-commerce venture. Flourishing in the cities of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Bangalore, Bakingo deals exclusively in eggless cakes, jar cakes, pastries, and other desserts.



