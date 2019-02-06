EMI finance on Electronics, Furniture, Fashion, Cosmetic Treatment, Grooming and Travel

Offers up to 50% off on select premium brands

The festival will continue till 15th Feb, 2019

Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv launches Bajaj Finserv Wedding Festival bringing attractive EMI offerings to enable boisterous wedding celebrations. The festival offers easy EMI on a range of electronic, furniture products and cosmetic treatment, grooming and travel services. Running till 15th Feb, 2019, the festival is further strengthened by comprehensive Bajaj Finance EMI Network.

Under this campaign, customers can avail easy EMI offers on products and services like television, refrigerator, air conditioner, laptops, smartphones, home décor, modular kitchen, apparels, Indian ethnic wear, bride and groom wear, flight tickets and hotel bookings, holiday packages, bridal packages, laser hair removal, slimming treatment etc. along with attractive offers on many well-known brands. The festival also comes with no foreclosure charges on closing the loan under the EMI finance.

The festival is bolstered by the presence of celebrated brands like Raymond, AND, Meena Bazaar, Soch, Jashn, Colour Plus which are offering up to 50% off on their products with EMI starting as low as Rs. 1,667/-. Further, upping the ante, electronics offered from retail partners like Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital are on EMI starting Rs. 1,111/- only whereas grooming partners like VLCC are offering slimming, grooming & make-up services with EMI starting Rs. 999/-. To make the festival offerings comprehensive, Home Center is providing up to 50% on select products with EMI starting at Rs. 1,090/-. At Home is offering up to 51% and additional Rs. 5,000/- off for Bajaj Finserv EMI Network customers. Home Town is giving 10% off for purchase of Rs. 75000/- with EMI starting Rs. 950/- only.

Bajaj Finserv EMI Network comes with an extended network of 60 thousand retails stores present all over the country. With more than 100 plus offers on more than 20 participating brands, customers can shop on EMI network with or without an EMI Network card.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.