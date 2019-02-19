Bajaj Finance, India’s leading non-banking financial services company, had recently launched a gamified campus competition ‘EON’ to engage bright young minds and encourage them to build a career in BFSI. The focus of EON was to give an opportunity to the students to understand the workings of an NBFC. Through this competition, Bajaj Finance encouraged students to come up with the most profitable ways of running the operations of an NBFC.



EON was played in teams of three students each. In this competition, participants had to build their own NBFC with two sales and one credit officer. The teams needed to grow their business by lending to the right customers at the right interest and stay profitable. The game was played over four quarters (modelling of a financial year) and across three different product categories. The teams had to take the right decisions of selecting & approving the right customers and earn individual incentives. The team with the most profitable NBFC at the end of the fourth quarter wins. As rewards, the winners received exciting cash prices.

Speaking about the gamified competition, Mr. Anupam Sirbhaiya, Chief – Human Resources, Bajaj Finance said, “EON gives students a chance to peek into the world of NBFC and get acquainted with the sector. It is an opportunity for them to explore a fast-growing sector to build a career.”



The competition was launched across 22 management institutes in India. With a footfall of 3125 students 586 teams across the 22 campuses, EON, offered a chance to learn about the finance sector and imagine a new reality.



Prize Names of Winners 1st Prize (IMS DAVV, Indore) Team – Sales Sultan

Team Members: Aashish Dhakad, Shubham Borana, Akshit Bansal 2nd Prize (IMS DAVV, Indore) Team – Kisht

Team Members: Sukanya Rishishwar, Mayank Batav, Bhumika Agarwal 3rd Prize (Welingkar Institute, Mumbai) Team – UPS Financial Services

Team Members: Udit Gupta, Prerna Sharma, Sanket Chordiya Best Credit Officer (University Business School, Chandigarh) Shubham Sahay Best Sales Officer 1 (IMS DAVV, Indore) Khushboo Panday Best Sales Officer 2 (Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA)) Pradeep Singh



About Bajaj Finance Limited



Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.



