Six hospitals of Aster DM Healthcare group, out of which four are India based, received awards in different categories

Excellence in Community Engagement award given to two Aster hospitals: Aster Aadhar, Maharashtra and Aster WIMS, Wayanad, Kerala

Quality beyond Accreditation conferred to Aster Medcity, Kochi and Nursing Excellence award conferred to Aster MIMS, Kozhikode.

Second consecutive award in Community engagement for Aster DM Healthcare

Six hospitals of Aster DM Healthcare group were recognised with Association of Healthcare Providers (AHPI) India Awards 2019, which recently concluded in Delhi. The annual award by AHPI recognizes and celebrates the excellence achieved by the healthcare organizations in various fields.



The categories in which the hospitals in India were awarded are ‘Excellence in Community Engagement’ for Aster Aadhar, Kolhapur, Maharashtra and Aster WIMS, Wayanad, Kerala. In the category of ‘Quality beyond Accreditation’, Aster Medcity, Kochi, Kerala was the winner and for ‘Nursing Excellence’ category, the award was won by Aster MIMS, Kozhikode, Kerala.



Similarly, the two Dubai based hospitals of the group- Medcare Multi-Specialty Hospital, Al Safa and Medcare Women and Children’s Hospital, won ‘Quality beyond Accreditation’ and ‘Patient-friendly’ award respectively.



Commenting on the occasion, Founder Chairman and MD of Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Azad Moopen said, “The pursuit for excellence is ingrained in our DNA. As an organization our teams are continuously striving to push boundaries and scale greater heights of excellence in healthcare. The recognition conferred by AHPI further strengthens our commitment towards quality healthcare, patient friendly infrastructure and giving back to the community that we serve every day.”



Attending the award ceremony, Chief Executive Officer – Aster Hospitals & Clinics, India, Dr. Harish Pillai said, “We are delighted to be recognized as the best hospitals in the categories of community engagement, quality and nursing. Aster hospitals have been the front-runners in the field of quality healthcare and contributing to the improvement of overall healthcare scenario in the countries that we operate in. We are thankful and indebted to all of our patients and stakeholders for trusting us.”



This is the second consecutive award for Aster WIMS for Engagement in Community Services, after FICCI conferred the award in the same category.



Aster DM Healthcare is one of the largest network of healthcare service providers in GCC and an emerging player in India. The group is currently the second largest healthcare company in India.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence the Company is one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through its 21 hospitals, 113 clinics and 216 pharmacies. These are manned by our 17,700+ employees from across the geographies that we are present in, delivering on a simple yet strong promise to its people: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

DISCLAIMER:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Aster DM Healthcare will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

For more information about us, please visit www.asterdmhealthcare.com or refer to media contacts.