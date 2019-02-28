AkzoNobel, the leading global paints and coatings company and makers of Dulux Paints in India, unveiled Spiced Honey today as the Colour of the Year 2019- this follows expert research into global trends, insights and consumer behaviours. Farhan Akhtar, brand ambassador of Dulux in India unveiled ‘Spiced Honey’.



Perfectly capturing this year’s theme, “let the light in”, the warm amber tone is versatile and contemporary, and complements a wide variety of life and interior styles.

At the launch of the Colour of the Year 2019, Oscar Wezenbeek, Managing Director, Decorative Paints South East & South Asia (SESA), AkzoNobel said, “At AkzoNobel, we pride ourselves in enabling our consumer to make confident choices in colours selection by providing them with the necessary information based on the latest colour trends and interior themes. Our team works round the year to translate our ideas into beautiful colour palettes and products that meet our consumers’ expectations. With AkzoNobel’s innovative digital tool, consumers would be able to experience the impact of colours digitally allowing them to make their decisions optimistically.”



Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India added, “Every year, AkzoNobel’s Global Aesthetic Center invites top design professionals from all over the world to come together to capture the mood of the moment. Our research shows that people around the world are experiencing a renewed sense of energy, optimism and purpose. Spiced Honey reflects those desires and trends – it’s a colour that can be calming or nourishing, stimulating and energizing, depending on the light and colours surrounding it.”



Farhan Akhtar, Brand Ambassador, Dulux India said, “Spiced Honey reflects the new positive mood of the moment. It’s an incredibly versatile colour as it can be paired with different hues to achieve a variety of looks, depending on the atmosphere that you want to create in your home– from soothing and calm, to cosy or vibrant.”



Under the umbrella of Colour of the Year, Spiced Honey inspires four harmonious colour palettes themed warm neutrals, soft pastels, intense pigments, and bold bright palette. Each theme is inspired by the varied tones and remarkable properties of honey – natural, timeless and enduring, protective, rejuvenating, and healing –palettes are also forecasted to be seen on the rise of fashion, architecture and design.



Spiced Honey is available at all Dulux retail outlets nationwide.



For more information, visit: https://www.dulux.in/

