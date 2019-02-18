Adarin ET won first prize at O&[email protected] competition at Petrotech2019 Conference held under the leadership of Union Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and organized by Federation of Petroleum Industry (FIPI) & Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).



Adarin ET announced today that it has been awarded as one of the revolutionary energy startups at a biennial International hydrocarbon conference and exhibition called Petrotech2019. The O&[email protected] event is first of its kind in India to bring together the key stakeholders from the government, investors, and industry and reward and recognize the most revolutionary concepts and solutions of modern-day energy problems. The event had experts in the global oil & gas ecosystem, venture capitalists, investors, mentors, and incubators from the industry to evaluate and short-list each startup.



“Adarin ET is a company that is ready for the EV revolution with its patented technologies and business models that are sustainable, affordable and environmental friendly,” said one of the leading industrialists present at the venue.



“We are a team of 15 engineers and business consultants who are striving together towards one common mission of providing indigenously developed technology in the form of Electric Vehicles. We are targeting at markets such as India, Africa, and South Asia where we can produce electric vehicles through strategic alliances for our nation and as well as export,” said Ms. Kajal Shah, CEO and Cofounder at Adarin ET.



Kajal is a mechanical engineer from NIT Raipur and also hold a Master’s degree in Energy Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay while Dr. Saurabh Markandeya, CTO and Cofounder at Adarin ET, has done Doctorate from IISc Bangalore and they together are building a product that could become a primary vehicle for human and material logistics in future. Their team of highly inspired revolutionaries is the first one to demonstrate 5-minute Instant charging Electric vehicles.



Adarin’s EV’s are India’s first instant charge, powerful, high speed and affordable 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler suitable for commercial goods as well as passenger vehicle platforms.



Solutions provided by the team at O&[email protected] were not only remarkable but also sustainable. When asked about the government support for their initiatives, Dr. Saurabh Markandeya said, “The ministry is recognizing gradually that a new approach is required such as EV adoption in Delhi. Hence it is playing an important role in addressing the key hurdles through technological innovations for doing the same.”

About Adarin ET



Adarin means "Breaking the Barriers" in Sanskrit. Based on this strong forename, Adarin ET is an innovative engineering firm which strives on two major factors: Simplification and Utilization. Formed as the brainchild of two hardcore automotive engineers, Adarin ET is a company adept for the future, an effort dedicated towards innovation in automotive technology with sustainability, efficiency and performance. Adarin ET is based in Bangalore, India and was established in April 2013. The core team members of company bring in collectively 20 years of Automotive R&D experience to the company along with strongly backed by Industrial and academic consultants. Adarin ET is focused on providing indigenously developed Intelligent and Smart Electric vehicle powertrain technologies.