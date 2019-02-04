Market leaders such as Bosch, Delphi Automotive Systems, Elofic Industries Ltd, Mansons International, Minda Distribution and Services come together for the 4th edition of the show. Punjab signs up as an official State Partner for ACMA Automechanika Seminar.



With the rapid growth in vehicle parc and new launches on the anvil, India’s automotive aftermarket is gearing up with solutions that are both innovative and enduing. Bringing the latest aftermarket advancements from 16 countries, ACMA Automechanika New Delhi will kick off this year on 14 February. For four days, the auto component industry professionals will converge at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.



Having made its debut in 2013, ACMA Automechanika New Delhi has more than doubled in terms of space and exhibitor growth. The 4th edition which was completely sold out a month prior to the fair, will bring together market leaders and innovators such as ACDelco India, Ample Auto Tech Pvt Ltd, Bosch, Delphi Automotive Systems, Elofic Industries Ltd, Mansons International Pvt Ltd, Minda Distribution and Services Ltd, Him Teknoforge Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Valeo India, ZF India among others. More than 500 companies and trusted brands are expected to showcase an array of solutions in automotive parts & components, electronics & systems, accessories & customizing, repair & maintenance, management & digital solutions and car wash, care & reconditioning.



For 2019, Mansons is focusing on market awareness and brand consolidation for their expanded product portfolio for Indian & European commercial vehicle components with special emphasis on Components for NVH, Driveline and Cabin categories. Mr Gautam Khanduja, Managing Director, Mansons International Pvt Ltd shared: “In recognition of its prominence as a key meeting platform for the auto components industry, we see a sold out event for the ACMA Automechanika New Delhi 2019 – which endorses our decision in being a key partner for this important global Indian event.” Another leading player, Atek, feels this is an important launch platform to meet Indian and international buyers. Mr. Namman Chaudhary, Vice President, Ample Auto Tech Pvt Ltd shared: “We feel it’s a great launch platform as it brings in foreign buyers as well. We are excited to launch Atek’s Control Arm Range for the Indian market, alongside our new generation vehicle range.”



Visitors can expect exciting new product displays such as:

A unique air impact wrench with twin hammer mechanism by Airboss Air Tools

A one-of-a-kind IONSTAR anti-static pistol for painting workshops or body shops that requires no power supply via cable, no batteries or battery packs, by Herrmann-Lack-Technik GmbH

Newly launches technology for Common Rail Tester by Mato Industries

Heavy duty V-profile clamps for commercial and industrial vehicles by Oetiker India Pvt. Ltd.

Launch of Western Bearing India with extra ball for use where the load and speed both are high and JCB Bearing, a specially designed tool for carrying heavy load without sound

A new 2-step-laser welding machine LasIR Turn2Weld that allows components with inserts or difficult geometries that could not laser welded with traditional methods

Sintered Disc Brake Pads / Ceramic Brake Pads which ensure lower wear rate and consistent coefficient of friction by Yaman Engitech

Alongside promoting new innovations, the organisers will also address the need for safer roads and usage of genuine auto parts and protection against product piracy through ACMA’s Safer Drives and ‘Messe Frankfurt against Copying’ campaigns at the fair. The campaigns aim to underline the need for reliable products to address the rising concerns on counterfeits sold in the replacement market. A closed door session by All India Automobile Workshops Association (AIWA) is also slated to take place at the fair.



Adding to the series of fringe programmes, ACMA too will be hosting a conference along with International Purchasing Office (IPOs) Forum on Aftermarket Global Trends and Opportunities at Hotel Shangri-La, New Delhi on 15 February 2019. The conference aims at shedding light on the sourcing strategies of global OEMs for aftermarket as also aftermarket opportunities in US, Latin America, Europe and Africa. Post the fair, the IPOs will be visiting ACMA Automechanika New Delhi for key meetings lined up at the show.



Besides, Messe Frankfurt India will be hosting a seminar alongside the fair focused on enabling the “Indian auto component industry” to embrace Industry 4.0. Conceptualised with German tech-giant Siemens as the Knowledge Partner, the seminar will take place alongside the fair on 15th February at Hall 7 in Pragati Maidan.



Mr Ashish Bhat, Executive Vice President and Head, Digital Factory, Siemens India shared: “The automotive component industry in India is making significant progress in the adoption of Industry 4.0 and there is great potential to take this sector a step ahead. With Digitalisation, manufacturing enterprises, especially those in the SMEs can enhance their efficiency to fight scale, reduce cost of production, minimise manufacturing defects, and shorten production time. With this, they can not only meet international quality standards but also strengthen their position as competent suppliers for the global market.”



The auto component industry which had an annual turnover USD 51.2 billion in 2017-18 is expected to cross USD 200 billion by 2026. Digitisation of manufacturing operations and investing in technologies such as PLM, Simulation etc. are set to be crucial differentiators in making companies globally competitive and cater to the emerging needs of next-generation automobiles in wake of the E-vehicles revolution and “connected mobility” megatrends. Innovation and product development hold the key to tap the biggest growth opportunities in the future and the seminar will enable sector players to decode Industry 4.0 in order to move beyond the traditional “build-to-print” approach.



Home to one of the fastest growing auto manufacturing industries in India, Punjab has signed up as the Official State Partner for the ACMA Automechanika Seminar and will be promoting policies and investment prospects at in a bid to attract companies and investors to the state. Mr. Rajat Agarwal, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Invest Punjab said, “We are developing a state of the art Hi-Tech Valley at Ludhiana to make it a hub of mobility sector with special emphasis on E-vehicles. Through this partnership with ACMA Automechanika, we want to reach out to sector players to initiate investment opportunities and partner in the growth story of a New Punjab."



Recognised as one of the most influential events for the aftermarket business globally, ACMA Automechanika New Delhi is one of 17 Automechanika fairs held across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. For further information about these fairs, please visit www.automechanika.com



Press information and photographic material:

www.acma-automechanika.in



Links to websites:

www.facebook.com/acmaautomechanikanewdelhi | www.twitter.com/automechanikain?lang=en | www.linkedin.com/in/acma-automechanika-new-delhi-059a19157/?originalSubdomain=in

About Messe Frankfurt

Messe Frankfurt is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With more than 2,500* employees at 30 locations, the company generates annual sales of around €715* million. Thanks to its far-reaching ties with the relevant sectors and to its international sales network, the Group looks after the business interests of its customers effectively. A comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

*preliminary figures 2018



About Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA)

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) is the apex body representing the interest of the Indian Auto Component Industry. Its active involvement in trade promotion, technology up-gradation, quality enhancement and collection & dissemination of information has made it a vital catalyst for this industry’s development. ACMA’s charter is to develop a globally competitive Indian auto component Industry and strengthen its role in national economic development as also promote business through international alliances. ACMA is an ISO 9001:2008 certified Association.